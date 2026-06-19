Argentinian Presenter Resigns After False Messi Father Death Claim Amid World Cup Broadcasting Controversies

An Argentine TV presenter has resigned after announcing on live television that Lionel Messi's father had died during the World Cup, a claim that was entirely false. The incident, along with other broadcasting missteps and营销策略, highlights the challenges and commercialization of the tournament.

Argentinian presenter Florencia Pena has resigned after making a false on-air statement claiming that Lionel Messi's father had died during the World Cup. The incident occurred during a live broadcast when Pena announced, I don't want to break bad news, but she went on to state that Jorge Messi had died right in the middle of the World Cup.

This claim was entirely untrue; Jorge Messi is alive and has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness. The Messi family quickly confirmed that the report was false. Pena later issued an apology, stating that the false information had been provided to her by the production team during the live broadcast and that she had trusted it.

Nevertheless, she stepped down from her position amid the backlash. This adds to another recent broadcasting controversy involving Dutch pundit Rafael van der Vaart, who made a racist remark about Japanese players during a World Cup match commentating for NOS TV. Van der Vaart commented on Micky van de Ven's failure to track Koki Ogawa's run for Japan's equaliser, saying They all look alike, of course, maybe he thought that.

He later apologized if his comment caused pain or upset, noting it was never his intention. Both incidents highlight the pressures and potential pitfalls of live sports broadcasting, where misinformation and inappropriate remarks can quickly escalate. In other World Cup related news, product placement has reached new heights with Unilever's clever advertising campaign.

The company, which has over 35 brands advertised during the tournament, placed an ad for its Rexona deodorant on the board held by the fourth official during matches. The board, which displays added time and substitution information, now carries a Rexona logo underneath the armpit area of the holder. This placement has been noted as a bold move, especially given the hot conditions where perspiration could potentially affect the logo's visibility.

Additionally, FIFA has introduced a 'Walk of Fans' initiative for the World Cup final, allowing supporters to pay $159.90 (€138) to have their names printed on the player walkout carpet. The promise is that fans' names will be placed directly on the path where players enter the pitch, creating a powerful connection between the global audience and the match.

However, there is a catch: FIFA reserves the right to substitute the match-used material with a replica or reproduction, meaning the physical piece of carpet sent to buyers might not actually have been trod upon by finalists, thereby reducing the sentimental value of the purchase. Broadcasting revenue remains a major focus, with reports indicating that Fox Sports in the United States will earn millions from advertisements during hydration breaks.

These breaks have become a standard feature in matches, providing broadcasters with lucrative advertising slots. In a lighter vein, some humorous or questionable quotes from figures associated with the tournament have circulated. Former Dutch international criticised Virgil van Dijk's mobility, comparing his turning difficulty to a Boeing 747. Another player blamed his teammates for his lack of shots on target against DR Congo, suggesting a conspiracy.

Meanwhile, a Scottish official's joke about making haggis legal in Massachusetts caused some confusion among Scottish supporters before being clarified as a jest





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Messi World Cup Broadcasting Apology Product Placement FIFA Argentina Dutch Pundit Racism Unilever Rexona Walk Of Fans Hydration Break Advertising Florencia Pena Rafael Van Der Vaart

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