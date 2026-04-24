Armagh and Galway Announce Teams for Championship Battles

Team news for Armagh's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Fermanagh and Galway's Leinster SHC clash with Offaly. Rafferty starts in goal for Armagh, while Neary replaces Killeen in the Galway hurling team.

Significant team announcements have been made across both Gaelic Football and Hurling ahead of crucial upcoming matches. In Ulster Senior Football Championship (SFC) action, Armagh has confirmed Ethan Rafferty as their starting goalkeeper for the quarter-final clash against Fermanagh, scheduled for Saturday at Brewster Park.

This marks a change in the net for Armagh, with Blaine Hughes moving to the bench. The midfield will see a partnership between Andrew Murnin and Jason Duffy, promising a strong physical presence in the center of the field. Up front, Conor Turbitt will lead the attack at full-forward, supported by Oisín Conaty and Cian McConville on the wings.

The full Armagh team list includes Ethan Rafferty, Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay, Peter McGrane, Ross McQuillan, Tiernan Kelly, Jarly Óg Burns, Jason Duffy, Andrew Murnin, Tomás McCormack, Darragh McMullan, Daniel Magee, Oisín Conaty, Conor Turbitt, and Cian McConville, with a list of substitutes available for tactical adjustments during the game. This selection signals a strategic approach by the Armagh management, aiming to exploit Fermanagh’s weaknesses and secure a semi-final berth.

Switching focus to Leinster Senior Hurling Championship (SHC), Galway has revealed its team to face Offaly in Round 2. The match is set to take place on Sunday, April 26th, 2026, at Pearse Stadium, with a 3.30 PM throw-in. Radio commentary will be available on Galway Bay FM for fans unable to attend in person. The Galway team features a single change from the side that impressively defeated Kilkenny in their previous outing.

Darragh Neary will start at midfield, replacing Tiernan Killeen. Otherwise, the team remains consistent, demonstrating confidence in the players who delivered a strong performance last weekend. The Galway lineup consists of Darach Fahy, Ronan Glennon, Cillian Trayers, Darren Morrissey, Padraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Gavin Lee, Cian Daniels, Darragh Neary, Rory Burke, Cathal Mannion, John Fleming, Jason Rabbitte, Conor Whelan, and Aaron Niland, with a bench of substitutes ready to contribute.

The team is expected to build on their recent success and continue their strong campaign in the Leinster SHC. Tickets for the match are available for advance purchase, encouraging supporters to secure their place at Pearse Stadium. These team selections highlight the competitive nature of both championships. Armagh’s decision to start Ethan Rafferty in goal suggests a desire for a different dynamic between the posts, potentially offering a more commanding presence or distribution skills.

The midfield pairing of Murnin and Duffy indicates a focus on winning the physical battle and providing a platform for the forwards to thrive. Similarly, Galway’s largely unchanged team after a convincing win over Kilkenny demonstrates a belief in their established system and player capabilities. The inclusion of Darragh Neary adds a fresh dimension to the midfield, potentially offering increased energy or a different tactical approach.

Both teams are clearly preparing meticulously for their respective challenges, with managers carefully considering player form, tactical matchups, and the overall championship objectives. The upcoming matches promise exciting encounters for fans of Gaelic Games, with both Armagh and Galway aiming to progress further in their respective championships and compete for ultimate glory. The availability of match tickets and radio coverage ensures that fans can support their teams in various ways, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of these important sporting events





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Gaelic Football Hurling Armagh Galway Ulster SFC Leinster SHC Team News Ethan Rafferty Darragh Neary

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