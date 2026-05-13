Armagh Down 2023: The Dawn of a New Era or the Rebuild of a Past Success

The story of Armagh's football team's rise from being rated 31st in Ireland in 1973 to achieving four Ulster championships, three Ulster championships, and two national leagues between 1974 and 1981, despite facing apathy and harsh conditions. It also features the story of a new county manager who unified the team.

Declan Bogue IT WAS NOVEMBER 1973 when Armagh football reached its point of no return. Three games into their Division 2 league campaign, they had no points, and defeat away to Donegal left the panel stretched.

Manager Gene Larkin sent his injured player Jimmy Smyth on again, even though he could barely walk. In contrast, today, injured players travel with the team and offer moral support.

However, in the 1973-74 season, Smyth was told to stay home as Armagh travelled to play Leitrim, who hadn't won in a year. Leitrim beat Armagh 1-8 to 1-3, with the panel short of some regular players due to the absence of two Crossmaglen players stopped by the British Army.

Even though it's disputed whether Armagh had to field a team with the bus driver standing in at corner-forward, Smyth believes that Padge Scullion, a Clan na Gael colleague, had to forego his goalkeeper jersey to stand in at a full-forward role. The result prompted the resignations of everyone on the county board except the county chairman, Tommy Lynch. Instead, he recruited Peter Makem as a new county manager





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Armagh Declan Bogue Football Division 2 Wrack Apology Gene Larkin Peter Makem Tommy Lynch Padge Scullion Harry Kane Gerry O’Neill Clan Na Gael Charlemont Arms Hotel

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