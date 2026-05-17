Armagh Triumph in Thrilling Extra-Time Ulster Final Against Monaghan

Armagh secured their first Ulster SFC title since 2008 with a 2-28 to 0-25 win over Monaghan, marking the fifth straight year the final went to extra time.

In a thrilling Ulster SFC final at St Tiernach’s Park, Armagh emerged victorious over Monaghan with a score of 2-28 to 0-25 in a match that went into extra time .

This marks the fifth consecutive year the Ulster final has required additional play, and for the first time since 2008, Armagh lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup. Despite holding a commanding seven-point lead with 16 minutes remaining in normal time, Monaghan staged a dramatic comeback, with Jack McCarron and Stephen O’Hanlon both netting two-pointers to level the game. Monaghan’s hopes of taking the lead were dashed when Rory Beggan’s 50-metre free missed widely, and the match headed to extra time.

Armagh, however, proved relentless in the additional period, dominating Monaghan with a surge of scores. Their second goal of extra time, scored by Oisin O’Neill, proved decisive as Monaghan failed to respond. This victory solidifies Armagh’s status as legitimate All-Ireland contenders alongside giants like Kerry and Donegal. Kieran McGeeney’s squad, despite missing key players like Rory Grugan and Aidan Forker for much of the season, showcased depth and resilience.

The match was defined by its intensity, with both teams deploying high-pressing strategies. Armagh’s Oisin Conaty was the standout performer, scoring five points from play in the first half, including a breathtaking solo point where he sliced through Monaghan’s defense. His dance past Ryan O’Toole and Dessie Ward was one of the moments of the game, while Monaghan’s sharpshooting from Jack McCarron and Andrew Woods kept them in contention.

The final quarter saw both teams trading blows, with Monaghan briefly drawing level before Armagh’s late extra-time surge. The presence of players like Grugan and Forker in the closing moments underscored Armagh’s ambition to compete at the highest level. Monaghan’s Des McMullen also made a late impact, while Monaghan’s frustrations boiled over when Darragh McElearney was sent off for an off-the-ball incident. This Ulster final will be remembered for its drama, resilience, and sheer spectacle





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