Arrest Made After 81-Year-Old Actor Stabbed to Death in Tarzana

An 81-year-old actor was found dead with multiple stab wounds in his Tarzana home yard. The victim's girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after making alarming statements to 911 and police.

An 81-year-old actor was discovered with multiple stab wounds in the front yard of his home in Tarzana , California, on Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call .

The victim was found unconscious and sustained severe injuries to his chest. The caller reportedly stated, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

" Upon arrival, a man identified as Michael Gledhill, the son of the victim's girlfriend, knowingly told officers he was "the one they were looking for. " Gledhill, who has been arrested and charged with suspicion of murder, is being held with bail set at $2 million. The victim, whose career began in 1977 on the television series Ryan's Hope, is also known for his roles in Logan, K-911, Law & Order, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Criminal Minds.

His most recent film appearance was in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. The motive remains under investigation, but the disturbing language used during the 911 call and by the suspect immediately after his arrest suggests a potential ideological or religious fanaticism. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community and the entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans expressing grief over the sudden loss of a veteran performer.

The legal process will now determine the exact circumstances and intent behind the violent act, while the victim's family and friends mourn the untimely death of a beloved figure. The case highlights the unpredictable nature of violence and the profound impact it has on families and neighborhoods. Investigators continue to gather evidence and piece together the sequence of events that led to this heartbreaking outcome





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Tarzana Actor Stabbing Murder Michael Gledhill Los Angeles Arrest 911 Call

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