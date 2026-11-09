Arrests Made in Murder Probe of Disappeared Limerick Woman Carrie Mullane

PSNI and Gardaí intensify search for Carrie Mullane after arrests in Enniskillen on suspicion of murder and preventing lawful burial of a corpse.

Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI) detectives have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murder as the search for missing Limerick woman Carrie Mullane intensifies. The 39-year-old was known to have traveled to Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, on October 10th, but there have been no confirmed sightings of her since that date.

The PSNI launched an active search for Mullane after officers were made aware of her disappearance on October 29th. Despite extensive inquiries over the past several weeks, the force has not yet established her whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her vanishing act.

Also read ‘It’s absurd’: Palestine Action UK arrests higher than those at peak of the Troubles

Michael Lynch, a 35-year-old man with an address at Trasna Park in Enniskillen, appeared in court in Dungannon on Saturday. He was formally charged with Mullane's murder and for preventing the lawful burial of a corpse, marking a significant escalation in the investigation into her disappearance.

Investigation Escalation and New Arrests

On Sunday, police made two further arrests in the Enniskillen area as part of the ongoing inquiry. A man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 60s were both arrested on suspicion of murder. These arrests follow the initial charge against Lynch and indicate that the scope of the police investigation is broadening.

Advertisement

Det Supt Richard Thornton, who leads the investigation from the Police Service's Serious Crime Branch, stated that inquiries to date have not established Mullane's whereabouts. The force has expressed serious concern that Mullane may have been murdered sometime after her arrival in Northern Ireland, shifting the nature of the search from a missing person case to a homicide investigation.

Collaboration with Irish Authorities

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's major investigation team continue to work closely with colleagues from An Garda Síochána. This cross-border cooperation is aimed at coordinating the search efforts across both jurisdictions to bring Carrie Mullane home or to identify her fate. The collaboration highlights the seriousness of the case and the resources being deployed.

Searches are currently continuing at a number of locations, though specific sites have not been publicly disclosed to protect the integrity of the investigation. The combined efforts of the PSNI and An Garda Síochána involve extensive forensic work and ground searches to locate any evidence that could assist in determining Mullane's final resting place.

Appeal for Public Assistance and Footage

Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton has issued a direct appeal to the public for any information or footage that could assist in finding Carrie Mullane. He emphasized that any tips, no matter how small they may seem, are critical to the investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to get in touch with the police immediately.

Advertisement

The arrest of Michael Lynch and the subsequent detentions of two additional suspects suggest that police have identified individuals of interest in the area where Mullane was last seen. The legal proceedings against Lynch will proceed through the court system in Northern Ireland, while the PSNI continues to gather evidence related to the other suspects.

As the investigation moves into a more advanced stage, the focus remains on establishing the facts surrounding Mullane's disappearance and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable. The case has drawn significant attention due to the cross-border nature of the disappearance and the coordinated response from law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border.