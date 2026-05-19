Arsenal have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years, with Bournemouth securing a top-seven finish and a UEFA Champions League spot. Manchester City, who were in contention, only managed a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, where Erling Haaland equalised in the 93rd minute, cancelling out Kroupi's opener. Meanwhile, travelling fans chanted 'one more year, one more year, Guardiola', and one fan even held up a bedsheet with 'Pep Stay' written on it. The contrasting achievements of Bournemouth and City highlight the outcome on a landmark day for the home side and Arsenal. Bournemouth's historic achievement was a fitting way to mark Andoni Iraola's last home game, as Marcos Rose was confirmed as the replacement in the summer. The league winning run came to an end, after back-to-back victories, with the Cherries' goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic making a vital save to deny Nico O'Reilly, and substitute David Brooks squandering two late chances to wrap up the game. Ironically, the game ended in added time and Haaland's goal ended City's hopes of a seventh title in 10 seasons under Pep Guardiola. The 10-time English champions were three days after lifting the FA Cup, but with news of Guardiola's potential departure dominating the headlines. The thrilling final day of the Premier League season provided an iconic moment for the hosts, Arsenal, who achieved so much despite injury concerns.

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after second-placed Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by a Bournemouth side bound for Europe.

Amid reports manager Pep Guardiola will step down at the end of the season, City needed to win at Vitality Stadium to take the title race to the final day. Erling Haaland equalised in added time to cancel out Junior Kroupi’s record-breaking 13th top-flight goal of the campaign but the visitors were unable to force a winner as Guardiola was denied a potential fairytale farewell.

Bournemouth’s historic achievement was a fitting way to mark the final home game of head coach Andoni Iraola, who was given a rousing send-off at full-time ahead of being replaced by Marco Rose in the summer. Following a remarkable 17th league game without loss, the Cherries are guaranteed a top-seven finish and remain in contention for Champions League football ahead of Sunday’s season finale at Nottingham Forest.

City are now an insurmountable four points adrift of the table-topping Gunners, with speculation Guardiola is set to end his contract a year early and be succeeded by Enzo Maresca after the weekend visit of Aston Villa. The 10-time English champions arrived on the south coast three days after lifting the FA Cup but with news of Guardiola’s possible departure dominating the headlines.

Travelling fans chanted ‘one more year, one more year, Guardiola’ at regular intervals, while one fan unfurled a bedsheet with ‘Pep Stay’ written on it. Former Cherries winger Antonie Semenyo had a 12th-minute finish disallowed for offside before Evanilson missed a golden chance at the other end, albeit the flag was again subsequently raised.

Ahead of kick-off, Bournemouth’s stadium announcer made reference to neighbours Southampton being kicked out of the Championship play-offs for spying as he attempted to whip up the home crowd. Kroupi raised the roof with a stunning 39th-minute opener.

After being released by Marcus Tavernier, Adrien Truffert cut the ball back from the left and 19-year-old forward Kroupi curled a stunning finish into the right corner before celebrating becoming the outright highest scoring teenager in a debut Premier League season, with a somersault. City almost levelled within a minute of the restart when Cherries goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made a vital save to deny Nico O’Reilly.

Evanilson then tested visiting keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before Guardiola attempted to spark a comeback by introducing Phil Foden, Savinho and Rayan Cherki in an attacking triple change. Bournemouth teenager Rayan, who was named in Brazil’s World Cup squad on Monday, struck the outside of the left post following a corner as the contest remained in the balance going into the final quarter. Iraola had spoken openly of his desire to secure European football as a parting gift before departing Dorset.

His side defended resolutely to make the dream a reality, while substitute David Brooks squandered two golden late chances to put the result beyond doubt, including striking the right post. Those misses were punished in the fourth minute of added time when Haaland swept home via the right post after Rodri struck the left upright during a goalmouth scramble.

But City’s hopes of a seventh title in 10 seasons under Guardiola were ultimately extinguished on a landmark evening for the hosts – and Arsenal





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Arsenal Premier League Title Premier League Champions Premier League Final Day Man City Held 1-1 Erling Haaland Goal Kroupi Moved To 13Th League Goal Bournemouth Historic Achievement City Set For Fourth-Place Finish Guardiola 'One More Year' Call Traveling Fans Chant For Guardiola One Fan With 'Pep Stay' Bedsheet David Brooks Missed Chances Haaland's Goal Ends City Title Hopes Epic Final Day At Bournemouth Andoni Iraola Bournemouth Farewell

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