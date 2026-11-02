Arsenal Defeat Liverpool at Anfield: Iraola Rewards Squad Depth

Arsenal beat Liverpool at Anfield thanks to Kai Havertz goal as Andoni Iraola's bold tactics and new approach contrast sharply with predecessor Arne Slot.

Arsenal defeated Liverpool at Anfield on a night that highlighted the contrasting managerial styles of Andoni Iraola and his predecessor, while also showcasing the Gunners' clinical edge in the Premier League. The visitors overcame a sloppy start to secure a vital victory despite missing injured star Bukayo Saka and suspended midfielder Max Dowman. This result followed a difficult midweek performance against League Two side Fleetwood, where attacks led by Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres struggled to break down the lower-tier opposition. Fleetwood failed to replicate the defensive errors that plagued Liverpool, who gifted Arsenal the opening goal through a moment of individual negligence. Alisson Becker made a delayed and sloppy pass that allowed Martin Odegaard to challenge Jérémy Jacquet for possession. With Liverpool disarrayed, Declan Rice capitalized on the error by outflanking the defense and delivering a driven cross that Havertz turned in at the back post. This cheap goal initially intimidated Liverpool, who appeared nervous and tentative against the reigning champions until the error jolted them into action. The rest of the first half saw Arsenal successfully repel a stream of desperate attacks from the home side, demonstrating their defensive resilience and tactical discipline under pressure.

Iraola Rewards Squad Depth Over Settled Lineup

The selection of 19-year-old Trey Nyoni as the player with the most touches for Liverpool in the first half caused significant pre-match sensation, especially ahead of fit-again stars Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch. This decision marked a stark departure from the strategies employed by Arne Slot, who would never have trusted a teenager in such a high-stakes Premier League fixture. Slot was known for his admiration of Gravenberch, whom he never dropped during his two-year tenure at Anfield. One defining characteristic of Slot's era was a marked reluctance to trust squad players, preferring a settled team over rotational flexibility. Jürgen Klopp used 30 players in his final season, whereas Slot won the league using just 24. In Slot's title season, only 14 players started at least 10 league matches, compared to 20 under Klopp. This approach initially worked well but eventually killed the sense of internal competition within the squad. Players felt that performance in training or matches hardly mattered, as the manager maintained the same lineup regardless of form. Iraola has immediately shown he is different, preparing to reward players who demonstrate eagerness to work and ensuring nobody feels their place is guaranteed. Gravenberch was dropped after mistakes in the first league match at Newcastle, while Lewis Koumas has featured in 12 matches, including five starts, despite lacking the quality of other forwards because he runs harder than any of them.

Also read Kai Havertz goal helps Arsenal end 14-year winless run at Anfield

Trey Nyoni Impact and Midfield Analysis

Irala's bold call nearly backfired spectacularly when Nyoni injured Odegaard's Achilles with his first action and escaped a yellow card for a heavy foul minutes later. A strict referee could have sent him off within five minutes, highlighting the risks managers face when trusting inexperienced teenagers in big games. However, the Premier League referee often ignores fouls in the first 20 minutes to let the game flow, allowing Nyoni to stay on the field and grow into the contest. His quick and efficient redistribution soon made Liverpool tick, addressing a long-standing absence of a true defensive midfielder since Fabinho was sold in 2023. Liverpool had attempted to buy Martín Zubimendi in 2024, but he spent this evening confined to Arsenal's bench. Nyoni's display demonstrated that coaches who have faith in their options often turn out to have more viable options available to them. His positional discipline and rapid decision-making proved superior to the hard-running but slow-thinking Szoboszlai, who replaced him around the hour mark. From that moment, Arsenal wrested back control of the game, exposing Liverpool's midfield vulnerabilities and forcing them into a reactive posture. The substitution highlighted the tactical shift in midfield dynamics, as Arsenal's control increased significantly after Szoboszlai's introduction failed to stabilize Liverpool's play.

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VAR Controversies and Postmatch Reactions

Arsenal faced 34 crosses during the match and dealt comfortably with 32 of them, with only two exceptions generating significant debate. Alexis Mac Allister missed Liverpool's only chance of the game before half-time by heading over from Milos Kerkez's cross. The second exception occurred when Alexander Isak was prevented from reaching a Bradley Barcola cross by Jurriën Timber's well-timed shirt pull. Much of the postmatch debate focused on how Isak failed to draw enough attention to the foul for VAR to intervene. The same debate also condemned Mac Allister for crumpling to the ground under the impact of a micro-headbutt from Noni Madueke. Mac Allister demonstrated that he understands how VAR works, knowing that if you do not ask, you do not get, and the squeaky wheel gets the grease. The system in theory should punish foul play with dispassionate even-handedness, but in practice generally rewards lobbying and theatrics. This inconsistency in officiating highlighted the challenges players face in extracting fair decisions from the video assistant referee system. Yet VAR moves in mysterious ways, often leaving players and fans questioning the fairness of outcomes in high-pressure matches. The differing reactions to similar incidents underscored the subjective nature of officiating in modern football, where communication and presentation can sometimes influence decisions as much as the factual evidence itself.