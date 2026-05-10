Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Praises Crucial VAR Decision

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised referee Chris Kavanagh and the VAR officials for their decision to disallow Callum Wilson's equaliser due to a clear foul and awarding Arsenal a crucial three points in their Premier League title run-in.

MIKEL ARTETA PRAISED referee Chris Kavanagh and the VAR officials for their "brave" decision to disallow Callum Wilson 's equaliser for a "clear foul" in the final seconds of Arsenal 's contentious 1-0 win at West Ham on Sunday.

ARTETA'S SIDE LOOKED AS THOUGH THEY HAD SUFFERED A HUGE BLOW IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE WHEN WILSON SLAMMED HOME IN STOPPAGING-TIME AFTER GUNNERS KEEPER DAVID RAYA DROPPED THE BALL. BUT KAVANAGH EVENTUALLY DISALLOWED THE GOAL FOR A FOUL BY PABLO ON RAYA AFTER BEING ADVISED BY THE VAR OFFICIALS TO CONSULT THE PITCH-SIDE MONITOR. WEST HAM WERE FURIOUS WITH THE DECISION BUT ARTETA CLAIMED JUSTICE WAS DONE. TODAY I HAVE TO CONGRATULATE THEM.

THEY SHOWED A LOT OF COURAGE AND BRAVERY TO STAND OUT AND GIVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO THE REFEREE TO HAVE A LOOK AT THE ACTION. WHEN YOU SEE THE PICTURE, THERE IS NO QUESTION THAT IT IS A CLEAR FOUL. THEY WERE VERY BRAVE. THE ACTION DESERVED THAT.

IN MY OPINION, IT IS VERY CLEAR. THEY ARE THE RULES AND WE ASK FOR CONSISTENCY. BUT TODAY I REALISED FOR THE REFEREE TO BE IN THAT POSITION AND MAKE THAT CALL AND CHANGE THE COURSE OF ONE THE TWO TEAMS, WHAT A RESPONSIBILITY. WHAT A BIG CALL.

WEST HAM CAPTAIN JARROD BOWEN BLASTED THE CONTROVERSIAL DECISION AFTER THEIR CELEBRATIONS WERE CURTAILED BY THE PROLONGED VAR INTERVENTION THAT ENDED WITH KAVANAGH CHANGING HIS DECISION. NUO ESPIRITO SANTO'S SIDE REMAIN IN THE RELEGATION ZONE, ONE POINT BEHIND FORMER-BOTTOM TOTTENHAM, WHO HAVE A GAME IN HAND AGAINST LEEDS ON MONDAY IN THE BATTLE TO AVOID CRASHING INTO THE CHAMPIONSHIP. A REAL BLOW. WE THOUGHT WE'D DONE SO WELL TO GET BACK IN IT AND HAD IT TAKEN AWAY FROM US.

WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE SCREEN FOR FIVE MINUTES YOU'LL FIND SOMETHING, A LOT OF GRAPPING AND A LOT OF HOLDING. DO I THINK IT'S THE RIGHT DECISION? NO. WHERE'S THE CONSISTENCY? AS A FAN YOU DON'T WANT TO CELEBRATE A GOAL AND THEN WAIT EIGHT MINUTES AND IT'S TAKEN OFF YOU.

WEST HAM HAD APPEALED FOR FOULS BY DECLAN RICE AND TOSSARD THAT COULD HAVE LED TO A PENALTY IN THE WILSON INCIDENT. AND BOWEN CLAIMED OFFICIALS ARE NOT CONSISTENT ENOUGH WHEN DEALING WITH POTENTIAL FOULS AT SET-PIECES. CORNERS ARE PHYSICAL. THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS PHYSICAL.

THAT'S WHY EVERYONE LOVES IT. YOU HAVE TO EXPECT CONTACT AT CORNERS. IF YOU GIVE THAT YOU HAVE TO GIVE ALL THE HOLDING CALLS IN THE WORLD AND THAT'S NOT THE WAY PEOPLE WANT THE GAME TO GO DOWN. I DON'T WANT TO SOUND BITTER BUT LAST WEEK WE HAD ONE WITH TOMAS SOUCEK HELD AT BRENTFORD AND WE DIDN'T GET A PENALTY.

BUT THEN YOU CAN'T GIVE ONE LIKE THAT TODAY. IF YOU WANT THE CHANCE TO MAJOR TROPHIES, YOU NEED MOMENTS AND ACTIONS AND THE INDIVIDUALS CREATING THOSE MAGIC MOMENTS AND DAVID CERTAINLY LIKE MARTIN ODEGAARD CREATED A MOMENT TO WIN US THE GAME. MARTIN MADE AN INCREDIBLE ACTION TO WIN US THE GAME AFTER DAVID'S SAVE. IN THE END, THIS IS THE BEAUTY OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE





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Arsenal Mikel Arteta Referee VAR West Ham Callum Wilson Martin Odegaard David Raya Premier League Title Consistency Resilience

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