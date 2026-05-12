ARSENAL MANAGER RENÉE SLEGERS HOLDS OPTIMISM FOR KATHY McCABE TO STAY, CLAIMS SHE'S AMONG CUL MIN" NEW CONTRACT OPTIONS

ARSENAL MANAGER RENÉE SLEGERS HAS HALED KATHY McCABE AS `AMAZING` AND `VERY IMPORTANT` AS HER CLUB FUTURE HANGS IN THE BALANCE. IF SHE DOES STAY, ARSENAL ARE LIKELY TO OFFER HER A NEW CONTRACT AS TALKS ARE CONTINUING OVER A NEW DEAL.

ARSENAL MANAGER RENÉE SLEGERS HAS HALED KATHY McCABE AS `AMAZING` AND `VERY IMPORTANT` WHILE THE IRISH CAPTAIN'S CLUB FUTURE HANGS IN THE BALANCE. McCABE WAS REPORTEDLY SET TO LEAVE ARSENAL AFTER 11 YEARS WHEN HER CONTRACT EXPIRES THIS SUMMER, WITH THE GUARDIAN FIRST FLAGGING IN FEBRUARY THAT SHE HADN'T BEEN OFFERED A NEW DEAL.

BUT A DRAMATIC U-TURN COULD BE ON THE CARDS AFTER THE TELEGRAPH REPORTED LAST WEEK THAT ARSENAL ARE NOW `LIKELY` TO OFFER THE LONG-SERVING DEFENDER A NEW CONTRACT. THE ENGLISH OUTLET SAID ON MONDAY THAT TALKS WERE CONTINUING OVER A NEW DEAL. AND SLEGERS CONFIRMED AS MUCH THIS AFTERNOON WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE FUTURES OF McCABE AND CAITLIN FOORD, HER PARTNER WHO IS ALSO OUT OF CONTRACT THIS SUMMER.

`THERE'S CONVERSATION, OF COURSE, BETWEEN PARTIES IN THE BACKGROUND WHICH ARE PRIVATE, SO I THINK IF THERE'S NEWS TO SHARE, WE'LL SHARE IT,' SAID SLEGERS





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ARSENAL RENÉE SLEGERS KATHY Mccabe AGAINST EVERTON CTRL BUTTER PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION EFL SUPER BOWL LVII

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