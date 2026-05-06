Arsenal Reaches Champions League Final After Historic Win Over Atletico Madrid

Mikel Arteta hailed his incredible players as Arsenal secured their place in the Champions League final with a 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid. Bukayo Saka's decisive goal sealed a 2-1 aggregate victory, setting up a final against either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain. Arteta praised the team's historic achievement and the unwavering support of the fans, while Diego Simeone acknowledged Arsenal's deserved progression.

Mikel Arteta praised his players as incredible for making history after Arsenal secured their place in the Champions League final with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal just before halftime, propelling the Gunners to a 2-1 aggregate win in the semi-finals. They will now face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.

Following Manchester City’s 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday—which puts the Premier League title race in Arsenal’s hands—and their triumph over Diego Simeone’s side just 24 hours later, Arteta’s team is now only four matches away from achieving a historic double and securing the greatest campaign in the club’s 140-year history. Arsenal have never won Europe’s grandest tournament, and Arteta expressed his pride, stating, It was an incredible night.

We made history again together, and I cannot be happier and prouder for everybody involved in this football club. The supporters were with us for every ball. They made it special and unique, and I have never felt it like that in this stadium.

We knew how much it meant to everybody, we put everything on the line, the boys did an incredible job, and after 20 years, and the second time in our history, we are back in the Champions League final. Arsenal will enter the final as the only unbeaten team in this season’s competition, boasting a remarkable record of 11 wins and three draws. Their 14-match unbeaten streak is a new Champions League record for the north London club.

However, Arteta’s side will first take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, followed by a home match against Burnley and an away clash at Crystal Palace. Three wins will be enough for Arsenal to secure their first Premier League title in 22 years before they head to Hungary. Arteta added, It’s great. Everybody can feel a shift in energy, in belief, in everything.

Let’s use it in the right way and understand that the margins and the difficulty of what we are trying to achieve are huge, but that we have the ability and the conviction to do it. I’m really going to enjoy it tonight, everybody’s enjoying this moment now. But tomorrow we have to start preparing for Sunday. We have an incredible game against West Ham, a really tough one, and we’re going to have four days to do that.

Let’s enjoy the moment but tomorrow let’s start to live in the present. Atleti head coach Diego Simeone appeared to shove Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta on the touchline in the final moments of the game.

However, he was gracious in defeat, stating, If we got knocked out, it is because our opponents deserved to get through. I don’t want to make excuses. Mikel Arteta has done an incredible job at Arsenal. He has been trying to get to this point for a long time, to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

They have incredible financial power, and that is linked to what they are doing, but I am pleased for them because they deserve it





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