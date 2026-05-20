Arsenal's Undefeated Path to Premier League Title

Arsenal players and staff gathered at their London Colney training base to watch rivals Manchester City draw 1-1 with Bournemouth, guaranteeing the Gunners their first championship since 2004 and their 14th top-flight in all, with a game to spare.

A JUBILANT BUKAYO Saka hit back at Arsenal ’s critics by saying ‘they’re not laughing at us anymore’ as the club celebrated their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Arsenal players and staff gathered at their London Colney training base to watch rivals Manchester City draw 1-1 with Bournemouth, guaranteeing the Gunners their first championship since 2004 and their 14th top-flight in all, with a game to spare. City’s draw at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday sparked wild scenes at Arsenal’s training ground, and also outside the Emirates Stadium, where thousands of supporters gathered to toast the club’s success by lighting fireworks and flares.

Ian Wright, who scored 185 times for Arsenal and won the title in 1998, was mobbed by fans as he joined in on the party outside the club’s ground. Arsenal, runners-up in the league for the previous three seasons, had faced accusations of ‘bottling’ their trophy bid after they surrendered the league summit in the wake of a 2-1 defeat at City on 19 April.

But while City subsequently drew at Everton, and then at Bournemouth, Arsenal bounced back by winning their next four without conceding as Mikel Arteta – absent from the celebrations after he said he would watch the game on Tuesday night – became the first former Premier League player to win the title as a manager and claim the second trophy of his six-and-a-half-year tenure. Arsenal, however, could still make it an historic double as they chase their first Champions League title against Paris St Germain in Budapest on 30 May.

In an Instagram story, Myles Lewis-Skelly is holding a champagne bottle.

‘They called us bottlers,’ Lewis-Skelly said, who like Saka, is a graduate of the club’s Hale End Academy. Arsenal players even took their celebration party to the Emirates, with Eberechi Eze posting a picture outside the stadium alongside Declan Rice, Timber and Saka, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Arsenal features former manager Arsène Wenger, who boasted three Premier League titles, in a celebratory post.

Pep Guardiola from Manchester City paid tribute to Arteta and acknowledged the team’s hard work and effort. Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said, ‘On behalf of everyone at Manchester City, we congratulate Mikel and all the staff, players and fans on winning the Premier League. They deserve it, for so much hard work and effort. ’ Arsenal’s side will be presented with the trophy after their final match of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday





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Premier League Arsenal Champions League Mikel Arteta Ian Wright Bukayo Saka Everton Bournemouth Manchester City Curlew Bay Crystal Palace Paris St Germain Hydropower Stadium Championship Title Critics' Doubts Laughing Days Finished

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