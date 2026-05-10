Arsenal Survived a Huge Scare to Keep Premier League Title Race in Their Hands

Arsenal's 1-0 win at West Ham was a tense affair, with Leandro Trossard's goal keeping the Premier League title race firmly in their hands. However, a stoppage-time effort from Callum Wilson almost did Manchester City a huge favour. Despite winning on their last two visits to the London Stadium by an aggregate score of 11-2, this looked like, and may well prove to be, Arsenal's trickiest assignment of the three remaining.

ARSENAL SURVIVED A huge scare after Leandro Trossard ’s goal kept the Premier League title race firmly in their hands in a tense 1-0 win at West Ham .

Pep Guardiola’s rallying cry of ‘come on you Irons’ on Saturday seemed set to do the trick after Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time effort almost did Manchester City a huge favour. But after an agonising VAR check the apparent equaliser was ruled out for a foul on Gunners goalkeeper David Raya. Trossard had struck eight minutes from full-time to re-establish Arsenal’s five points lead and put them on the brink of a first title in 22 years.

Despite winning on their last two visits to the London Stadium by an aggregate score of 11-2, this looked like, and may well prove to be, Arsenal’s trickiest assignment of the three remaining. Now, all that stands between them and the title is a visit from relegated Burnley and a trip to a Crystal Palace side who will be focused on their Conference League final date with Rayo Vallecano three days later.

West Ham's Callum Wilson (centre) scores before the goal is disallowed following a VAR review for a foul. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo For West Ham, the contrast could not be starker. The celebration police will not be required in east London this season.

Needing a win to climb out of the relegation zone, they will instead find themselves four points adrift of Tottenham – who will be uncharacteristically revelling in an Arsenal victory – with two matches left, if the north Londoners beat Leeds on Monday night. The Hammers’ recent revival under Nuno Espirito Santo began too late and, following back-to-back defeats, is now fizzling out too early.

West Ham were almost caught out straight away by a corner when Trossard had one header parried by Mads Hermansen and saw a second come back off a post. The hosts were creaking, yet they somehow escaped after Riccardo Calafiori flicked Declan Rice’s free-kick towards goal, with Konstantinos Mavropanos clearing off the line and El Hadji Malick Diouf and Taty Castellanos smuggling the loose ball away.

The Gunners lost Ben White to an injury, which could be a concern with the Champions League final less than three weeks away, and curiously Declan Rice went out to right-back with Martin Zubimendi sent on. The tweaks briefly handed the initiative to West Ham in what, as Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville succinctly put it, was becoming ‘a dog of a match’





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Arsenal Premier League West Ham Leandro Trossard Callum Wilson VAR Champions League Final Burnley Crystal Palace Conference League Final Rayo Vallecano

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