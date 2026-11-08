Arsene Wenger Considers FIFA Presidency Bid Against Infantino

Arsene Wenger is evaluating a candidacy for FIFA president as UEFA seeks an alternative to Gianni Infantino. Key details on the election timeline and stakeholder positions.

Arsene Wenger is currently evaluating whether to launch a formal campaign for the presidency of FIFA, marking a significant potential shift in the leadership dynamics of global football. The former Arsenal manager, who is 77 years old, remains under serious consideration as a viable candidate to challenge the incumbent, Gianni Infantino. Sources indicate that while Wenger is a prominent name in the conversation, he has not yet made a final decision to enter the race, leaving the door open for other possibilities as UEFA evaluates its strategic options for the upcoming election.

UEFA Strategy and Candidate Evaluation

European football leaders are actively discussing their preferred candidate to oppose the current leadership, with UEFA seeking to present a credible and unified alternative. Although Arsene Wenger is widely recognized as one of the key figures in this potential contest, internal discussions suggest that he is not currently the unequivocal first choice of European authorities. UEFA plans to convene meetings of its executive committee and gather its member national associations in the coming week to deliberate further on who should receive the organization's official endorsement, indicating that the selection process is still in an active phase of assessment and negotiation.

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Wenger's Qualifications and Administrative Role

Should Arsene Wenger decide to run, his extensive experience and deep understanding of FIFA's internal operations would position him as a formidable opponent for Gianni Infantino. The Frenchman has served as FIFA's chief of global football development since 2019, giving him intimate knowledge of the organization's administrative structures and challenges. This high-level involvement in global football development provides him with a unique perspective on the issues facing the sport, making his potential candidacy a serious threat to the current president's re-election prospects if he chooses to step forward and mobilize support.

The FFE Controversy and Loss of Confidence

The momentum behind Gianni Infantino's position faced significant disruption earlier this year when plans to sell a minority stake in FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) to private investors were revealed. This controversial proposal was firmly rejected by three continental confederations, including UEFA, which cited concerns over governance and integrity. Although Infantino subsequently abandoned the plan, UEFA publicly stated that it had lost confidence in his leadership, prompting the European body to actively search for a replacement candidate. This loss of trust has been a driving force behind the increased scrutiny of potential challengers and the renewed interest in figures like Arsene Wenger who emphasize transparency.

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Wenger's Public Stance on Governance Standards

Arsene Wenger addressed the controversial FFE proposal directly on 4 August, clarifying his level of involvement and his stance on FIFA governance. He stated that he was not involved in the planning of the project and only became aware of it through media reports, distancing himself from the decision-making process. Wenger emphasized that the withdrawal of the project was necessary and beyond question, asserting his belief in an independent FIFA that operates with commitment, transparency, and integrity, values that align closely with the concerns raised by UEFA and other critical stakeholders.

Global Support and Election Timeline

The race for the FIFA presidency has gained additional complexity with the entry of Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japanese Football Association, who announced his candidacy on Thursday. Meanwhile, Gianni Infantino has managed to rally substantial support from various regions, including Africa, Asia, Oceania, and South America, and recently secured the backing of the Caribbean Football Union member nations. The outcome of these competing narratives will be decided at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on 18 March next year, where delegates will cast their votes to determine the future direction of world football leadership.