Art and Antiques Galore: O'Conor Masterpiece Re-emerges Amidst Diverse Auction Offerings

Roderic O’Conor’s 1897 painting Chrysanthemums and Christmas Roses is a highlight at an upcoming Fonsie Mealy auction, while Lynes & Lynes and Morgan O’Driscoll present a wide array of decorative arts, jewellery, and fine art from notable collections and prominent Irish artists.

A significant piece of Irish art, Roderic O’Conor ’s 1897 still life painting Chrysanthemums and Christmas Roses, is set to captivate art collectors and enthusiasts as it re-emerges for sale at the upcoming Fonsie Mealy auction.

This particular work, considered by art critics to be stylistically akin to O’Conor’s Still Life with Apples and Breton Pots housed in the National Gallery of Ireland and painted around the same period, represents a notable addition to the market, especially after spending several decades within a private collection. Its reappearance is anticipated to generate considerable excitement among those who follow O’Conor’s oeuvre. Beyond the prominent O’Conor painting, the auction landscape is rich with diverse offerings from multiple auction houses. Lynes & Lynes is hosting its first auction of the year, featuring a wide array of decorative arts, vintage advertising signs, and furniture. This sale will include items sourced from the residences of notable figures, such as Bishop Paul Colton and his wife, Susan Colton, who are relocating from the Bishop’s Palace following his retirement as the long-serving Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross. For interior designers and homeowners seeking unique decorative elements, the auction presents a variety of china jugs, meat platters, glassware, and novelty items like a brass dinner gong with a carved oak stand, estimated between €20-€40. Cutlery sets, including silver options and bone-handled fish knives and forks, are also available, with prices ranging from €30-€50. Significant chinaware sets like the 166-piece Copeland Spode (€300-€500) and the 16-piece Stephen Pearse pottery (€60-€80) are expected to draw considerable attention. Intriguing items such as intricate brass and oak postal scales (€30-€40) and a collection of old telephones (€20-€40) are also on offer, potentially appealing to collectors of historical communication devices or those interested in museum acquisitions. Lynes & Lynes has recently added two exceptional Art Deco French silver pieces to their auction. The first is a comprehensive tea and coffee service with a salver, dating from approximately 1930. This exquisite set boasts a high silver content of 95 per cent, surpassing the 92.5 per cent of sterling silver, and has a total weight of 265 troy ounces. A second, earlier silver service, crafted in Dublin between 1916 and 1917, featuring a kettle, teapot, coffee pot, jug, and sugar bowl, weighs 122 troy ounces and is estimated at €2,000-€2,500. Local interest is also likely to be piqued by a collection of 12 Cork silhouettes by the renowned Cork artist Stephen O’Driscoll (1825-1895), with an estimated value of €2,500-€3,500. Advance viewing for the Lynes & Lynes auction, held in Carrigtwohil, Co Cork, is available daily from today until April 24th, with the sale taking place on Saturday, April 25th. Meanwhile, Cork-based auctioneer Morgan O’Driscoll is presenting a series of auctions in Dublin. His forthcoming sales include Irish and International Art on April 21st, and Fine Jewellery & Watches on April 22nd, both taking place in the Minerva Suite of the RDS, Ballsbridge. The jewellery auction features an array of desirable items, including rings, bracelets, brooches, and earrings. Standout pieces include a gold and gemstone mesh bracelet adorned with multicoloured gemstones and diamonds (€12,000-€18,000), an 18-carat gold violin brooch (€1,000-€1,500), and a captivating Victorian novelty brooch from around 1880 (€2,000-€3,000). The Morgan O’Driscoll art auction is poised to offer new art collectors a comprehensive overview of established and emerging Irish artists. The sale will showcase works by prominent artists such as Sean McSweeney, Hughie O’Donoghue, Donald Teskey, John Shinnors, Basil Blackshaw, Mildred Anne Butler, and Grace Henry. Additionally, the auction will feature works by artists whose pieces appear less frequently at auction, such as Andrew Nicholl, a Belfast-born artist whose watercolour Bank of Flowers is estimated at €3,000-€5,000, and Hans Iten, a Swiss-born, Belfast-based artist celebrated for his flower paintings. Iten’s Trees in Sunlight is expected to fetch between €1,000-€1,500. The art auction provides a valuable opportunity for both seasoned collectors and newcomers to acquire pieces from significant figures in Irish art history. The viewing for these sales is available today, tomorrow, and Monday, April 20th, at the RDS





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