Artemis II: A Journey Beyond Earth, a Glimpse of Humanity

A reflection on the Artemis II mission, highlighting the historical significance of the lunar flyby and the poignant photographs taken by the crew. It explores the crew's experiences, the records set, and the personal reflections that the mission may have evoked, juxtaposing the vastness of space with the intimate human experience.

The intention was to find something positive, something hopeful, a topic that might offer a respite from the cynicism and despair that increasingly defines our world. Artemis II, which sent the four crew members of the Orion spacecraft on a fly-by around the moon, offered just that. In a sense, it could be seen as a reboot of a once-beloved blockbuster franchise fallen into disrepair.

However, it is also, in its own right, a historic moment, not least because the crew, in circling the far side of the moon, have officially travelled the farthest from Earth any humans have ever gone. There are other records set as well. Commander Reid Wiseman is, at 50, the oldest human to travel beyond low earth orbit. The pilot, Victor Glover, is the first black man to travel to the moon and the first to leave low earth orbit. Mission specialist, Christina Koch, is the first woman. Canadian Jeremy Hansen is the first non-American. There is something surprising, and even a little uplifting, in the knowledge that humanity – and let’s give credit where it’s due, the United States – can still pull off feats of derring-do, and in the process, inspire us to aspire to something more.\Then there are the photographs sent back to Earth by the crew aboard the Orion. Haunting depictions of the dark side of the moon, vast and alien and entirely devoid of life. These images brought to mind the lunar surface, a “magnificent desolation,” a phrase that is more memorable and more authentically poetic than the more famous one of small steps and giant leaps. More striking than the photographs of the lunar surface, though, are those taken by the crew members of their own planet. An image of the Earth setting, half in shadow, behind the curved horizon of the moon. Another of the Earth in all its vivid beauty, cradled by a crescent of light from an unseen and eclipsed Sun. Most moving of all, is the photograph taken from inside the Orion’s cabin in which Wiseman, the mission commander, rests his shadowed head against the cabin window, gazing out on a view of the Earth, almost entirely blue save for the partly clouded continent of Australia. There is something solemn about the photograph, even slightly melancholy, perhaps imagining Wiseman thinking about the present disorder, the foolish actions of leaders, and the cowardice of others.\In truth, however, what Wiseman might be thinking about, or only partly thinking about, could be something far more personal. It’s quite likely, in fact, that he’s thinking about his wife Carroll, who died of cancer in 2020, and the two daughters they had together, Katie and Ellie, who are alive and looking up at him from that beautiful and afflicted planet. According to a recent report, when Carroll was diagnosed with cancer, Reid was in his 40s and working in a senior management role at Nasa. He wanted to leave Nasa and move across the country with her so that she could receive cancer treatment close to her own family; she refused, however, to let him leave his career and his dream of becoming – relatively late in life – an active astronaut. Which brings us to a video clip that is the most affecting of all the recorded moments from the Orion over the days of its voyage. Visually, it’s fairly unremarkable, at least compared with those spectacular photographs of the lunar surface, and of the Earth at a distance. In the video, the camera is fixed on the cramped interior of the cabin, with its tangles of wires and its four semi-weightless astronaut occupants, practically on top of each other in their confinement. Having spent much of that day hovering over the moon’s surface, observing its craters and land formations, the crew are on a call with mission control





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