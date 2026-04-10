Arteta Delays Contract Talks, De Zerbi Eyes Long-Term Tottenham Project

Mikel Arteta puts contract discussions on hold while aiming for further success with Arsenal. Newly appointed Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi focuses on survival and building a long-term project at Spurs.

Mikel Arteta , expressing his unwavering dedication, has stated that discussions regarding his next contract with Arsenal have been postponed until the conclusion of the current season. Arteta's existing three-year agreement is set to expire in 2027, and it is widely understood that both the Spanish manager and the club are eager to extend his tenure, which has already spanned six and a half years.

This decision comes as Arsenal stands poised to potentially extend their Premier League lead over Manchester City to a significant 12 points, with a home match against Bournemouth scheduled for Saturday's early kickoff. Furthermore, the team is on the cusp of reaching the Champions League semi-finals, having secured a crucial 1-0 victory in the first leg of their last-eight tie against Sporting Lisbon. When questioned about his future, Arteta, who is still seeking to add only the second trophy to his collection as manager, responded firmly. He explained that there is no immediate news on the contract front, adding that the focus is entirely on the remaining challenges of the season. He emphasized his complete commitment and contentment with his role, expressing that his family is also content, and he still harbors significant ambitions for the club's success. Arteta underlined his dedication to the present, focusing on giving his best daily and striving to inspire the team to achieve greatness. He concluded by conveying his positive outlook and hope for a successful season finale. Across north London, Roberto De Zerbi, who has just been appointed as Tottenham's head coach, acknowledges that his immediate priority is to ensure the team's survival in the Premier League. However, he also holds the belief that the club possesses the necessary resources to compete for the title in the future. De Zerbi is set to manage his debut fixture as Spurs' head coach on Sunday, facing Sunderland away from home. The team is currently amidst a challenging period, having gone 13 league matches without a win and finding themselves in an unexpected relegation battle. Despite Tottenham's impressive record of not having been relegated since 1977, De Zerbi is the third individual to take charge as manager this season. While concentrating on the final seven matches of the ongoing difficult campaign, he envisions ambitious plans for the club, having signed a five-year contract. Addressing the relatively short tenures he had at Brighton and Marseille, De Zerbi clarified his perspective. He mentioned his three-year stay at Sassuolo, followed by his departure from Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine due to the war. He stated that his reasons for leaving Brighton and Marseille were different, but he expressed his desire for a long-term commitment, potentially lasting four or five years. De Zerbi outlined his clear ambition to remain at Tottenham for a prolonged period, with the goal of positioning the club at the forefront of the Premier League. He emphasized that although it might not be the opportune moment to discuss titles, he believes Tottenham has the necessary components to reach the highest level. He emphasized his desire to work in the Premier League and his belief that he is deserving of the opportunity. De Zerbi's primary focus, however, extends beyond the league itself. He aims to establish a long-term presence at the club, demonstrating his unwavering dedication and his commitment to building a successful future for Tottenham





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Mikel Arteta Arsenal Roberto De Zerbi Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Contract Champions League Football

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