Historic Ashbrook House in Dublin 15 is for sale at 1.95 million euros. This 1.5-acre estate offers 828sq m of living space near Tolka Valley Park.

Ashbrook House is officially listed for sale through Lisney Sotheby's International Realty with a guide price of 1.95 million Euro. This substantial property represents a rare opportunity to acquire a protected structure located along the River Road in Dublin 15. The listing marks the first time the residence has been offered to the open market since the 1980s.

Historic Residence Offers Suburban Tranquility

Constructed in the late 18th century, Ashbrook House sits amidst a landscape that has undergone significant transformation over the last two centuries. The surrounding area has evolved from open countryside into a dense suburban community featuring supermarkets, schools, and a train station. Despite this rapid development, the property remains tucked away behind high gates, preserving a sense of seclusion and privacy.

Also read Man Jailed for Four Years for Sexual Assault of Colleague in Dublin Hotel

The residence serves as a stark contrast to the modern expansion seen in nearby Rathborne village along the canal. It offers a retreat just 8km from the center of Dublin while maintaining its historic character. The owners purchased the property in 1982 and have spent decades renovating the house and maintaining its grounds.

The family describes the location as an ideal balance between country living and urban accessibility. It is situated minutes from Castleknock and its amenities, yet feels worlds away from the city bustle. The grounds provide a private space for activities such as tennis, on courts built by the previous owners.

Advertisement

Estate Features and Interior Layout Details

The property boasts 828sq m of living space distributed across two floors and 1.5 acres of mature, landscaped grounds. The exterior features eleven bay windows across the front elevation and a limestone porch framed by fluted Tuscan columns. Trees surround the site, shielding the home from external view while the lawn remains meticulously maintained.

Inside, the layout remains traditional with many smaller rooms that offer flexibility for future occupants. Character features include flagstone paving in the hallway, marble fireplaces in the reception rooms, and a quarry-tiled floor in the kitchen. The entrance hallway winds through the wide house, leading to formal and casual living areas.

The drawingroom and diningroom serve as dramatic spaces for entertaining, opening directly onto the garden in summer. A corridor leads past a study with a sunroom, stairs to a wine cellar, a cloakroom, and an en suite guest bedroom. Additional spaces include a casual livingroom, service room, pantries, and store rooms.

Kitchen Specifications and Bedroom Arrangements

The kitchen is designed with a country aesthetic rather than a grand estate style. It includes a wide range of floor and wall units, an island with a timber top, an oil-fired Aga, and a cast-iron fireplace with an open fire at its center. This practical layout complements the historic nature of the building while providing modern functionality.

Upstairs, the residence contains eight bedrooms, all of which are generous in size. Five of the bedrooms are en suite, while two additional bathrooms serve the remaining rooms. Some bedrooms feature original fireplaces, adding to the charm and period appeal of the upper floor accommodation.

The property is Ber-exempt, which facilitates energy assessments and potential renovations. The sale includes the land and structures as a protected structure, ensuring its historical integrity is preserved for future owners who value heritage architecture.

Advertisement

Location Accessibility and Council Development Plans

Ashbrook House is strategically located within Dublin 15, offering excellent transport links to the wider city and beyond. It is a 20-minute drive from Dublin Airport, providing convenient access for international travel. The proximity to major transport hubs makes it suitable for commuters working in central Dublin or international business centers.

The home is only 10 minutes from Ashtown train station, allowing for easy rail commutes into the city center. Additionally, Phoenix Park is just 25 minutes away on foot, offering residents immediate access to one of Europe's largest enclosed parks for recreation and leisure.

Fingal County Council has a plan to balance further development with the protection of Tolka Valley Park. This municipal strategy aims to preserve the parklands along the River Road, which benefits the Ashbrook House community. The council's approach ensures that the historic character of the area is maintained amidst ongoing suburban growth.

The sale price of 1.95 million Euro reflects the size of the plot, the historic nature of the building, and its secluded position. Lisney Sotheby's International Realty is handling the transaction, targeting buyers who seek a country estate experience within the city limits. The property stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Dublin's older estate houses.

Residents and visitors can appreciate the blend of history and modern convenience that the property offers. The combination of mature grounds, spacious interiors, and strategic location makes it a unique offering in the Dublin property market. It caters to those who desire privacy without sacrificing access to urban amenities or transport networks.