Ashes to Fashion: Rebuilding a Legacy at the Ulster Museum

Discover the story of the Ulster Museum's fashion and textile collection, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire. The exhibition explores the challenges and triumphs of rebuilding the collection, from the initial shock to the eventual acquisition of historic and contemporary pieces. This exhibition celebrates the resilience of the museum and the enduring power of fashion.

Planning a visit to Belfast during the spring or summer fashion season? Don't miss Ashes to Fashion, an exhibition and accompanying events designed for fashion and textile enthusiasts. This initiative marks a significant milestone, celebrating the remarkable rebuilding of the Ulster Museum 's fashion and textile collection, exactly five decades after a devastating fire ravaged the original collection. Ruth O'Connor recently had the opportunity to speak with Charlotte McReynolds, Curator of Art at National Museums NI, providing valuable insights into this compelling story.

On November 11, 1976, tragedy struck at Malone House in South Belfast. A fire, a result of a firebomb attack, completely destroyed the Ulster Museum's original costume and textile collection that was stored there. The reasons behind the targeting of Malone House remain unclear; however, it was one of many public buildings affected during the Troubles. Importantly, no one was harmed during the attack. In the 1970s, the National Trust in Northern Ireland used the building as its headquarters. The Ulster Museum utilized the unoccupied second floor to house its extensive costume and textile collection, which had outgrown its storage capacity within the museum itself. The fire not only annihilated the collection but also obliterated almost all its associated records, along with records belonging to the National Trust. The building suffered significant damage, to the point where demolition seemed inevitable, however, the structure was eventually restored and reopened in 1983.

The immediate aftermath of the fire prompted an outpouring of sympathy and support from the public across the UK and Ireland, as well as from various institutions worldwide. Museums across the globe offered assistance, with the V&A playing a significant role by directing potential donations towards the Ulster Museum. A public appeal was launched in 1977, inviting donations of historic dress, lace, and accessories. The public's generosity was overwhelming, with the Ulster Museum receiving over 400 donations to its costume collection in that year alone. However, it soon became clear that replacing items predating 1900, especially 18th-century clothing, would necessitate purchases rather than relying solely on donations. A surprising benefit emerged from the incident: due to the involvement of terrorist violence, the museum had government indemnity insurance. This provided a budget to facilitate the reconstruction of a new collection. Guidance was sought from expert colleagues, particularly at the Victoria and Albert Museum, to estimate the valuations of all categories lost in the fire. The final valuation was substantial, giving Elizabeth McCrum, the curator at the time, a generous budget for rebuilding the collection.

The process of rebuilding the collection from scratch significantly influenced acquisition decisions. Did these policies change in the past five decades? Starting anew compelled curator Elizabeth McCrum to re-evaluate the Ulster Museum's collecting policies and carefully consider the type of collection that would be most useful and practical to build. Given that many of the destroyed pieces were irreplaceable, with connections to local history that could not be recovered, recreating what was lost was not a viable option. Instead, the focus shifted towards creating a collection that narrated the evolution of Western fashion, from the earliest feasible period – primarily the eighteenth century, as items from earlier periods rarely survive – to the present day. In the late 1970s and even throughout the 1990s, costume collection was not actively pursued by most museums. Many exceptional pieces, especially of 20th-century couture, were available for purchase at high-end auctions in places such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s. Today, acquiring many of the same pieces would pose significant challenges for the museum. McCrum recognized the opportunity and turned the difficult situation into a positive one. In 1984, Elizabeth McCrum successfully implemented a policy at the Ulster Museum to actively acquire both international designer and high street outfits annually. This decision ensured that the museum could continuously reflect not just historical, but also contemporary fashion design. The very first contemporary designer purchase was a complete Autumn/Winter 1984 outfit, which was specially assembled for the museum by the Irish designer Paul Costelloe. Costelloe was enthusiastic about the museum's mission to incorporate modern fashion design into its collections and recognized the value of showcasing high-quality fashion pieces for public viewing.





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