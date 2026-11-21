Ashley and Will celebrate their marriage with a week-long Dublin event at Killruddery House, blending Luxembourgish and Californian traditions with Irish hospitality.

Ashley and Will transformed their secret nuptials into a week-long celebration of love and culture at the historic Killruddery House in Dublin. The couple, who originally came from California and Luxembourg respectively, invited their closest friends and family to join them for an extensive series of events that honored their diverse backgrounds.

Week-Long Celebration in Dublin

The pair extended their wedding festivities over seven days to accommodate guests traveling from significant distances, including those from halfway around the world. This approach ensured that the international travel investment was maximized for all attendees, creating a memorable experience for everyone involved.

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The itinerary began with a joint hen and stag do, followed by a traditional Chinese tea ceremony. This ritual involved serving tea to elders as a sign of respect and gratitude, a meaningful cultural inclusion for Ashley's family. The celebrations continued with a welcome party at Whelan's Parlour Bar, setting a relaxed and joyful tone for the main event.

Historic Venue Choice and Sustainability

Killruddery House stood as the sole venue Ashley and Will viewed before booking. They were immediately captivated by the property's rich history, expansive gardens, and culinary offerings. The estate's commitment to sustainability, evidenced by its on-site flower and produce cultivation, aligned perfectly with their desire to host a generous yet eco-conscious event.

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Both individuals expressed concern over the significant waste generated by traditional weddings. They sought an experience that felt abundant without being disposable. The venue's self-sufficient practices provided a practical solution to balancing hospitality with environmental responsibility.

Photography and Meeting Story

After securing the venue, the couple prioritized hiring a photographer who could capture their day in a documentary style. Neither person enjoys formal posing, yet both appreciate high-quality imagery. They sought an aesthetic that felt natural, lived-in, and true to their memories, with improved lighting rather than staged perfection.

They selected a photographer who utilized film and medium-format cameras to create heirloom-quality images. Ashley drew inspiration from framed photographs of her mother taken in the 1950s on her grandfather's Hasselblad. These aging images demonstrated the romantic potential of physical photography lasting across generations.

The couple met while studying International Development at Trinity College Dublin. Ashley admits to accidentally slamming the heavy Museum Building door on Will during their first day of classes. This humorous incident has since become a staple in their wedding speeches, highlighting how their initial clash turned into a lasting partnership.

Eloping in Copenhagen and Future Plans

After nearly nine years together and adopting three cats, the pair decided to elope in Copenhagen during the June Bank Holiday. They treated the city, often called the Las Vegas of Europe for shotgun weddings, as the setting for their legal ceremony. The trip included gallery visits and enjoying the sunshine before heading to City Hall.

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At City Hall, the officiant and a witness facilitated a remarkably quick and productive marriage ceremony. They surprised their families with photographs the following day, leading to a joint decision to host a larger celebration two years later. This strategy allowed them to secure their marriage while still honoring their loved ones with a proper party.

For the Chinese tea ceremony, Ashley wore a traditional qipao while Will donned a Tang jacket. The color red, considered auspicious in Chinese culture, offered a vibrant contrast to the white wedding attire worn throughout the rest of the week. Ashley appreciated the opportunity to wear the qipao with pride, crediting Jacinta Caraher at Purple Peach for the exquisite tailoring.

Building a Life in Ireland

The couple originally moved to Dublin for their master's degrees but chose to remain due to their growing connection to each other and the city. They attribute their long-term stay to the improving restaurant scene and a deep sense of cultural integration. Ashley notes that she has adopted Irish warmth and friendliness, replacing some of her earlier American efficiency.

They are currently preparing for Ashley to obtain Irish citizenship next year, formalizing their status as permanent residents. While some friends are considering moves to Australia, Canada, or London, the pair remains firmly rooted in Dublin. They view their shared decision to build a life in the city as a significant achievement.

The week-long celebration served as a joyful reflection of their journey from international students to established residents. By blending personal touches, cultural traditions, and sustainable practices, Ashley and Will created a unique wedding experience. Their story illustrates how love can transcend borders and create a lasting home in an unexpected place.