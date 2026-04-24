Ashling Murphy Murderer's Appeal Rescheduled for July

Jozef Puska's appeal against his life sentence for the murder of Ashling Murphy has been delayed due to a change in legal representation and is now set for July 15th. The case involves a brutal attack on a young woman exercising near Tullamore, Ireland, and relies heavily on forensic evidence linking Puska to the crime.

The appeal of Jozef Puska , the man serving a life sentence for the murder of Ashling Murphy , has been rescheduled for July 15th after a delay caused by a change in his legal representation.

The appeal, initially slated to begin on Thursday, was postponed when Puska’s barristers, Karl Monahan and Michael Bowman, sought to withdraw from the case at the instruction of their client. This necessitated the engagement of new senior counsel, leading to the adjournment. The Court of Appeal, presided over by Judge Isobel Kennedy, prioritized the case and set the new hearing date, acknowledging the previous date’s short-notice cancellation.

A case management mention is scheduled for May 15th to ensure all preparations are complete. Puska was convicted of the brutal murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old woman who was attacked and repeatedly stabbed in the neck while exercising along the Grand Canal towpath near Tullamore, County Offaly, on January 12th, 2022.

The trial revealed a harrowing account of the attack, with evidence showing Murphy was stabbed eleven times in the neck and slashed once with a blade before being left to die amongst dense thorns and brambles. Crucial evidence linking Puska to the crime included his distinctive green and black bicycle found near Murphy’s body, CCTV footage of him cycling the same bike and stalking other women earlier that day, and his DNA found both on the bicycle and under Murphy’s fingernails – indicating a struggle.

Gardaí also noted scratches on Puska’s face and hands consistent with crawling through the undergrowth near the murder scene. He had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge. The court has granted Puska legal aid for his appeal, mirroring the support he received during his trial, which included a solicitor, senior counsel, and two junior counsel.

John Berry has now taken on the role of representing Puska, confirming he has met with his client, reviewed the case files, and is prepared to proceed. While acknowledging the court’s desire for a swift resolution, Berry requested a case management mention to ensure thorough preparation. Puska, who claims to have ceased work in 2017 due to a back injury, maintains his innocence.

A memorial now stands at the location where Ashling Murphy tragically lost her life, serving as a poignant reminder of the senseless violence and the community’s enduring grief. The case continues to draw significant public attention, highlighting the importance of justice and accountability in such devastating crimes. The upcoming appeal will be closely watched as Puska attempts to challenge his conviction





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Ashling Murphy Jozef Puska Murder Appeal Ireland

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