Asian markets rallied sharply following Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia, sparking a relief rally in the AI sector. TSMC and Foxconn posted major gains as investors reassessed the tech giants future.

Asian stock markets experienced a significant rally on Tuesday, driven by a dramatic surge in Wall Street equities and the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia. The news triggered a broad relief rally across the technology sector, which had recently suffered from intense volatility and uncertainty regarding the leadership of its most critical supplier. Investors rushed to rebuild positions in major semiconductor and hardware companies, sending regional indices to their highest levels in months.

The MSCI broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 4 per cent, marking a robust bounce back from an eight-month low and positioning the index for its largest single-day gain since July 31st. The euphoria was particularly pronounced in Taiwan, where shares jumped 9 per cent from an eight-month low. Nvidia's primary contract chip manufacturer, TSMC, and its assembler, Foxconn, both nearly hit their daily limits, rising almost 10 per cent each. These gains reflected a strong institutional appetite to restore exposure to the core components of the artificial intelligence supply chain.

Also read Global Markets Surge as Jensen Huang Returns to Nvidia and Glanbia Slides

Market Mechanism and Sector Dynamics

Nvidia's shares rocketed 31.5 per cent higher on Monday, representing the biggest daily percentage gain in the company's 23-year history. This massive move restored nearly $1 trillion in market value to the corporation and signaled a shift in investor sentiment from fear to cautious optimism. The broader tech landscape also reacted positively, with the Nasdaq 100 index, which houses many of the industry's largest companies, jumping more than 6 per cent. This sharp rebound suggests that the market views Huang's return as a stabilizing factor that reduces the immediate risk of disruptions to supply chains and technology roadmaps.

Charu Chanana, Chief Investment Strategist at Saxo in Singapore, noted that Huang's comeback removes an important source of uncertainty. Her analysis highlighted that the return restores strategic continuity at Nvidia, providing a level of predictability that had been absent during the leadership transition. This continuity is vital for the AI ecosystem, which has relied heavily on Nvidia not only for supplying chips but also for bankrolling the industry's massive infrastructure buildout. The immediate effect has been to clear the air of political and managerial risks that had weighed on valuations.

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Despite the celebratory tone, some experts caution that converting this relief rally into a sustainable long-term recovery remains a complex challenge. Chanana pointed out that bigger questions regarding the returns on artificial intelligence investments, the sustainability of hyperscaler spending, and elevated valuations remain unanswered. While the immediate panic has subsided, the fundamental economic case for the staggering investments in AI infrastructure still requires rigorous scrutiny from analysts and institutional investors alike.

The rally's reach extended beyond the United States and Taiwan. Japan's Nikkei jumped as much as 5 per cent as traders returned from a local holiday, while South Korea's KOSPI surged more than 7 per cent. Eric Xiao, Head of Sales for Asia at CMC Markets, observed that institutions are setting the price, with foreign funds rebuilding positions in TSMC, SK Hynix, and Samsung. Meanwhile, Seoul retail investors were selling into the strength to lock in gains, creating a mixed but institutionally driven buying environment.

However, the green wave was not universal across the continent. Chinese shares acted as an exception to the broad relief rally, making only minimal gains. The CSI 300 Index edged up just 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong shares dipped 0.5 per cent. This divergence was largely due to ongoing concerns that tighter curbs on the exports of US chips to China are in the works, creating a distinct risk profile for Chinese equities compared to their Taiwanese and South Korean counterparts.

The sharp rebound in AI stocks has also had tangible effects on macroeconomic indicators, easing growth concerns and loosening financial conditions. This shift has revived market bets for near-term Federal Reserve tightening, lifting front-end Treasury yields and strengthening the US dollar. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a rate hike at the Fed's December meeting as a certainty, a significant increase from the 89 per cent odds observed on Friday when stocks tumbled. The market-implied chance of a supersized 50-basis-point increase stands at approximately 5 per cent.

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Looking ahead, the yield on the benchmark US 2-year Treasury note rose for a second day, reaching 4.6767 per cent, while the 10-year note remained flat at 4.9277 per cent. The dollar hovered near a more than 20-month high against the euro. Investors are now turning their attention to Wednesday's PCE Index data, which serves as the last key data set before the Fed's final meeting of 2026. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures fell 0.6 per cent to $88.80 a barrel, and spot gold remained flat at $3,630.81 per ounce, as markets digest the new landscape of tech leadership and monetary policy.