Asian Stocks Fall as US-Iran Tensions Flare, Oil Prices Retreat

Asian markets declined on Tuesday amid renewed US-Iran conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, while oil prices eased from recent highs but remained elevated. The yen also drew attention with potential intervention looming. Investors are also focused on upcoming earnings reports and economic data.

Asian stock markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday, while oil prices saw a retreat from the previous day’s increase, though remaining significantly above the $100 per barrel mark.

This fluctuation occurred amidst escalating tensions between the US and Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz, leaving a precarious truce in question. Simultaneously, traders closely monitored the Japanese yen following a brief surge in its value during the prior session, prompting speculation about potential further intervention by Japanese authorities. European futures indicated a negative start, with EuroStoxx 50 futures down 0.3 percent, FTSE futures shedding 1 percent, and DAX futures losing 0.4 percent.

Across Asia, MSCI’s broad index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan decreased by 0.6 percent in subdued trading volumes, as markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for a holiday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined by over 1 percent, while China’s CSI300 blue-chip index remained relatively stable. The renewed conflict between the US and Iran involved new attacks in the Gulf region, both sides vying for control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, marked by competing maritime blockades.

This followed a recent US initiative, ‘Project Freedom’, aimed at facilitating the passage of stranded tankers and other vessels through this critical energy trade route. Maersk reported that the Alliance Fairfax, a US-flagged vehicle carrier operated by its Farrell Lines subsidiary, successfully exited the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz under the protection of US military assets on Monday.

However, this resurgence of hostilities rattled markets, serving as a potent reminder that the conflict in the Middle East is far from resolved. Market analyst Tony Sycamore of IG noted the initial optimism surrounding ‘Project Freedom’ was quickly dispelled by Iran’s lack of engagement, emphasizing the continued stalemate.

Oil markets responded with Brent crude futures falling 1.3 percent to $112.93 a barrel and US crude declining 2.3 percent to $104 a barrel, after both had risen in the previous session due to concerns about potential supply disruptions. Beyond geopolitical factors, investors are also preparing for the release of corporate earnings reports this week, with Advanced Micro Devices and Pfizer among the companies scheduled to announce their results.

Preliminary data from S&P Global Market Intelligence indicates that a substantial majority of S&P 500 companies reporting thus far have exceeded earnings per share (EPS) estimates, with 83 percent surpassing expectations, and 78.2 percent exceeding revenue estimates. Nasdaq futures experienced a slight increase of 0.26 percent, and S&P 500 futures rose 0.17 percent, following declines in the overnight cash session.

Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, highlighted the continued importance of artificial intelligence (AI) driven spending in supporting S&P 500 earnings growth, particularly within the technology sector. The yen remained relatively stable at 157.26 per dollar, following a brief surge on Monday that saw it reach an intraday high of 155.69.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama cautioned against speculative trading in foreign exchange, putting market participants on alert for potential further intervention by Tokyo, following reports of intervention last Thursday. Abbas Keshvani, Asia Macro Strategist at RBC Capital Markets, suggested that authorities might intervene again if the dollar/yen exchange rate approaches 160, a level historically defended by Tokyo, recalling the three interventions undertaken in 2022 within a few weeks.

He anticipates that any intervention will likely serve as a cap on USD/JPY, rather than triggering sustained yen strength. Other currencies saw the Australian dollar trade 0.08 percent lower at $0.7162, following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s expected rate hike, its third this year. The US dollar strengthened due to safe-haven demand. The outlook for Federal Reserve policy will be influenced by upcoming economic data this week, including the April nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

Expectations are for the US economy to have added 62,000 jobs, though uncertainties surrounding seasonal adjustments exist. Current market expectations suggest the Fed will maintain its policy interest rate unchanged this year, influenced by inflationary pressures stemming from the global energy shock





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