A judge in Ireland described how asset management company Goldstein Property tried to intimidate an innocent third party auctioneer, Savills, into ceasing to act for receivers selling one of their valuable properties. Goldstein, an asset management vehicle owned by Sutcliffe, was involved in a dispute with the RELM loan group over the appointment of receivers. Goldstein threatened Savills with legal action if they continued acting for the receivers, with their lawyers William Fry sending a letter on February 19th last.

A judge in Ireland described asset management vehicle Goldstein Property's attempts to "weaponize" legal costs as a form of high-grade manipulation. The company, owned by Sutcliffe, and a group of companies from the RELM loan group were involved in a dispute over the appointment of receivers.

Goldstein threatened Savills, an auctioneer, with legal action if they continued acting for the receivers. The judge highlighted the ease of such tactics in Ireland, which allows for the concentration of civil litigation in the High Court, resulting in higher legal costs





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Asset Management Corporation High Court Costs Lawfare Relm Group Suit Weaponization Of Legal Costs Yellowhouse Ltd Yellowhouse Housing Ltd Zillow Inc

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