Associated British Foods Profit Forecast Falls Amid Primark Demerger

Associated British Foods predicts lower 2027 profits due to sugar losses and Primark separation, confirming demerger timeline for December 2027.

Associated British Foods has issued a profit forecast indicating another year of decline, following the group's reported 14 percent drop in operating profit for the 2025/26 financial year. The FTSE 100 conglomerate attributed these weaker earnings to significant losses within its Sugar division and subdued underlying sales performance at its global fashion retail chain, Primark.

Financial Performance and Revenue Decline

The group reported an adjusted operating profit of £1.508 billion, which converts to approximately €1.8 billion, for the fiscal year ending on September 12, 2026. This financial result came amidst a broader challenge where group revenues contracted by 1 percent on a constant currency basis, settling at £19.58 billion. These figures underscore the immediate pressure on the bottom line caused by divergent performance across its primary business units.

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Sugar Losses and Consumer Caution

Management explicitly identified deeper losses in the Sugar segment as a primary driver for the anticipated further decline in adjusted operating profit and earnings per share for 2027. Associated British Foods stated that it remains cautious regarding prevailing consumer sentiment, which is being negatively impacted by persistent inflation and rising energy costs across its various operational markets.

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Primark Demerger Timeline

In April, the conglomerate confirmed its strategic decision to demerge Primark, the retail arm known as Penneys in Ireland, from its food and agricultural businesses next year. The group noted that work on this complex structural separation is progressing according to plan, with the transaction expected to be fully completed by December 2027.

Diverse Business Portfolio Challenges

Beyond fashion and sugar, Associated British Foods continues to operate a diversified portfolio that includes significant grocery, ingredients, and agriculture businesses. The company emphasized that while the demerger structure is advancing, the immediate financial outlook remains constrained by the broader macroeconomic headwinds affecting its core operating segments.