ASTI Confronts Exclusion from New Roles in Leaving Cert Reforms, Raising Concerns over AI and Teacher Support

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) is set to be excluded from new promotional posts designed to support students through Leaving Cert reforms, sparking concerns over the impact on teachers and the potential for misuse of AI. The union expressed strong reservations about the new assessment components and demanded full indemnity for teachers. The Minister for Education announced the establishment of an advisory taskforce to address concerns over AI, highlighting the ongoing debate about the evolving landscape of education and the integration of new technologies.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland ( ASTI ) faces exclusion from new promotional posts designed to support students through Leaving Cert reforms. These posts, established by the government, are intended to assist students with senior cycle redevelopment and the Level One and Level Two learning programmes.

The union, which held its annual conference in Wexford, expressed strong concerns over this exclusion, particularly the implications for its members and the potential impact on students. Teachers appointed to these new roles will receive additional allowances, ranging from approximately €4,700 to €10,600, depending on the school's size. ASTI’s stance reflects broader anxieties regarding the implementation of the reforms, with specific focus on the introduction of new assessment components. The union has engaged with the senior cycle redevelopment but harbours deep reservations. These apprehensions are fuelled by the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and the potential for its misuse in student assessments, raising concerns among teachers about how to authenticate student work and the risk of legal challenges. The exclusion from these support roles represents a significant point of contention for the ASTI, impacting the roles of teachers in schools, particularly those staffed exclusively by ASTI members.\At the heart of the ASTI’s concerns lies the issue of additional assessment components, which contribute 40 percent of the final marks. Union members voiced during the conference in Wexford, their worries regarding the potential for students to exploit artificial intelligence to circumvent the integrity of the assessment process. Teachers fear that projects completed outside the classroom could easily be manipulated using AI, making it difficult to assess the genuine understanding and work of students. The conference saw delegates pass a motion demanding full indemnity for teachers involved in assessing these components. This demand highlights the anxiety and the uncertainty surrounding the evaluation of student work in an era defined by rapid technological advancements. Michael McGrath of the Dungarvan branch highlighted the challenges faced by teachers, particularly in subjects like science. He emphasized the difficulties in authenticating student work and the potential legal ramifications for teachers if they challenge submissions perceived to be the result of cheating. Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton responded to these concerns by acknowledging the enduring role of artificial intelligence. She emphasized the importance of responsible and ethical use of AI, including proper referencing. The Minister announced the establishment of an external advisory taskforce to guide the integration of AI in schools. She also pointed out that the State Examinations Commission had already provided guidelines and legal protection for teachers. However, ASTI officials maintain that the exclusion of their members from new roles is “provocative” and a breach of public service agreements.\The core issues revolves around the evolving landscape of education and the integration of emerging technologies. The government's decision to exclude ASTI members from these support roles is a major point of contention. The exclusion, according to ASTI, could result in students in schools exclusively staffed by ASTI members being denied access to vital educational support services. This raises serious questions about equity and access to resources within the educational system. The union's position underscores the complexity of implementing educational reforms and the need to address the anxieties of teachers and students alike. The government's response emphasizes the efforts that are being made to establish measures to support the changes. The hope is that, in time, ASTI members will have access to similar support as they continue to implement the senior cycle redevelopment. This highlights the ongoing negotiations and the need for all stakeholders to find common ground. The discussion surrounding the use of artificial intelligence underscores the need for clear guidelines, robust support for teachers, and protection against the potential legal and ethical risks of cheating. The incident, as well as the discussions at the ASTI conference, highlights the delicate balance between embracing technological advancements and upholding the integrity of the educational process





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