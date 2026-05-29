Asylum Seeker Found Dead in Ireland, Campaigner on Violence Against Women Expresses Grief

The death of an asylum seeker who fled Iran for a better life in Ireland is 'heartbreaking', a campaigner on violence against women has said. The body of mum-of-two Masuma Sohrabi was found near an IPAS centre in Clifden in Galway on Thursday morning. A man known to her was arrested near the scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Gardai now want to question him on suspicion of murder once he is deemed medically fit.

Masuma Sohrabi, known locally as Atijafari, was found dead outside an IPAS centre in Co Galway. The death of an asylum seeker who fled Iran for a better life in Ireland is 'heartbreaking', a campaigner on violence against women has said.

The body of mum-of-two Masuma Sohrabi was found near an IPAS centre in Clifden in Galway on Thursday morning. A man known to her was arrested near the scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Gardai now want to question him on suspicion of murder once he is deemed medically fit.

Monica Walsh, who is a campaigner on violence against women, said: 'It is heartbreaking to think that a woman asked for protection and still lost her life. Now her children are left without their mother, and another family has been destroyed.

' She added: 'There also needs to be a stronger response towards violent offenders. Society must prioritise the safety of women and children above everything else. Too many tragedies happen after warning signs are ignored.

'This story should not be forgotten after a few news headlines ... women need to know that when they ask for help, someone will truly protect them. ' Masuma had previously reported the arrested man over alleged violence. It is understood she previously reported the man. The man was on the radar for.

On Thursday gardai from the Water Unit were searching the Owenglen River for evidence after it is suspected the attacker slit the woman’s throat over the river





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Asylum Seeker Violence Against Women Ireland Iran IPAS Centre Clifden In Galway Woman Children Family Violence Warning Signs Protection Slit The Woman’S Throat Owenglen River Gardai Water Unit

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