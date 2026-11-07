Athletics Ireland Club Membership Hits Record 76,507

Athletics Ireland club membership reached a record 76,507 in November, with 380 registered clubs and growing waiting lists showing strong demand for the sport.

Athletics Ireland has announced that its club membership has reached a new record of 76,507. The November registration is the point at which the governing body counts its annual membership, and the figure marks another milestone for the sport in Ireland, which has existed under various guises since the Irish Champions Athletic Club was founded in 1873.

Membership first surpassed 75,000 last year, when it stood at 75,078. That represented a seven per cent increase on the 2024 registration figure of 70,320, which had been the first to pass 70,000. The steady rise reflects both the healthy growth of athletics in Ireland and the wider global running boom.

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Athletics Ireland Membership Growth and Club Capacity

Athletics Ireland's membership growth appears more modest in 2026 because many clubs across the country are turning away young athletes in large numbers, partly because there simply is not enough room. Clubs are struggling with capacity even as interest grows.

Athletics Ireland is aware of this challenge. With 380 registered clubs, also a record high, spread across all 32 counties, many resources and facilities are already stretched to capacity. The profile of the sport is at a high after a summer in which many Irish athletes broke new ground on the international stage.

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Dermot McGranaghan on Grassroots Responsibility

Dermot McGranaghan, national club development manager at Athletics Ireland, said that growth brings a responsibility. He described clubs as the foundation of athletics in Ireland, noting that thousands of coaches, volunteers and club administrators give their time every week to create opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

McGranaghan said that while international achievements are rightly celebrated, the contribution of people working at grassroots level must be recognised equally. He said the ambition is to build on this momentum and keep athletics accessible, welcoming and enjoyable for everyone.

Dublin Clubs Face Waiting Lists and Volunteer Shortages

Most athletics clubs in Dublin now have waiting lists of various lengths, particularly at juvenile level. Dundrum South-Dublin AC, with around 1,200 members, is the largest club in the country and has its own club grounds just behind Marlay Park, at the foot of the Dublin Mountains.

At Dundrum South-Dublin AC, space is not necessarily the issue. The main challenge is sourcing the coaches and other volunteers needed to keep younger club numbers under control.

Demand has also risen from recreational runners in recent years, particularly those with less interest in the traditionally competitive end of the sport. Many clubs have set up subsidiary running sections, such as Fit4Life and Meet, Train & Race, which require less coaching and supervision than juvenile sections.

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Dublin Marathon Data Links Club Membership to Faster Times

An analysis of last month's Dublin Marathon results by data analyst Peter Staunton showed that club-affiliated runners produced significantly faster times. Male club runners finished with a median time almost half an hour faster than their non-club counterparts.

Across all club-affiliated runners, the median finishing time was 3:45, compared with 4:06 for non-club runners. Staunton's analysis also found that 20 per cent of Dublin Marathon runners specified a club affiliation, up from 15 per cent in the post-Covid years since 2022.

The under-35 age category doubled from 16 per cent of runners in 2022 to 33 per cent in 2026. If more younger runners turn to clubs to improve their finishing times, the pressure on juvenile sections could grow again.

New York City Marathon Sets Finisher Record

The New York City Marathon recorded 61,146 finishers, making it the first big city marathon to exceed 60,000 finishers. The result broke the previous record of 59,830 finishers set in the 2026 London Marathon last April.

Taken together, the Athletics Ireland membership figures, the Dublin Marathon data and the New York result point to sustained growth in participation. For Irish clubs, that growth means balancing the needs of younger members against a rising number of recreational runners.