Attacks on council homes in Ireland are increasing, with 35 arson attacks in the last year, costing local authorities millions of euros. The attacks, usually related to drug debt intimidation or gang feuding, are 'traumatising' affected communities.

Attacks on council homes in Ireland are increasing, with 35 arson attacks in the last year, costing local authorities millions of euros. The attacks, usually related to drug debt intimidation or gang feuding , are 'traumatising' affected communities.

Figures obtained by The Irish Times indicate that the attacks are increasing across the country, with 14 of them having records of fire attacks on 113 homes in the last five years. The total cost of repairing and refurbishing firebombed council homes since 2022 totals almost €5 million, and 35 households had to be rehoused. Almost half of the attacks, numbering 50, happened last year, with Dublin councils the worst affected.

Across the four authorities there have been 59 attacks since 2022 - 35 of them last year, costing the capital's councils €2.95 million in repairs. The rise in arson attacks has been described as 'the new epidemic' by a spokesperson for Dublin City Council. The attacks have also resulted in the deaths of several people, including a four-year-old boy and his great-aunt, who died in a firebomb attack in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

A woman and her six children escaped the house at Meadow Park Avenue on the city's northside after a car was reversed into the front door of the house before being set alight. Neighbours described the experience as 'absolutely traumatising'. A youth worker in Ballyfermot, west Dublin, said that communities 'are being traumatised as the level of threats and violence has increased. Nothing seems to be off the table for these criminals'.

The impacts on children and young people in affected areas included increased confusion, fear and anxiety, he said. The attacks have also resulted in the destruction of much-needed housing stock, with individuals seeking to destroy or damage council homes in the middle of a housing crisis.

The spokesperson for Dublin City Council welcomed the fact that the council is now formally tracking this and would like to see all councils do so formally so that we have the most accurate data to hand





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Arson Attacks Council Homes Ireland Dublin City Council Housing Crisis Drug Debt Intimidation Gang Feuding Trauma Violence Housing Stock

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