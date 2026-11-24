The new Audi Q7 G7 suffers from aggressive styling, software glitches, and cramped rear seats. Priced at €125,664, it fails to justify its cost against rivals like the Volvo XC90.

The latest iteration of the Audi Q7, officially designated the G8 model, has drawn sharp criticism from automotive reviewers who find the vehicle lacking in both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. Despite a premium price tag of €125,664, the seven-seat luxury SUV fails to deliver the refined experience expected from the German automaker. Critics argue that the vehicle's design choices and technological flaws undermine its status in the competitive high-end market.

Aggressive Styling and Exterior Design

The exterior design of the new Audi Q7 has been described as aggressively glowering, with reviewers comparing its aesthetic to characters from science fiction franchises. The centerpiece of this controversial styling is a pointlessly enormous front grille that illuminates at night, creating what observers have termed a "Vegas effect." This grille is flanked by narrow daytime running lights that accentuate the vehicle's unappealing frontal profile.

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While the aggressive styling dominates the narrative, the chosen exterior color, Midnight Green, offers a slight redeeming quality. This paint finish appears black from a distance but reveals a very dark green hue up close. However, this minor positive is insufficient to counteract the overwhelming consensus that the vehicle's front-end design is a step backward for Audi's luxury lineup.

Cabin Quality vs. Software Failures

Inside the cabin, the Audi Q7 G8 presents a mixed bag of high-quality materials and frustrating technology. Reviewers praised the exceptionally nice materials and the wonderful comfort of the front seats, which provide a luxurious environment for the driver and front passenger. The tactile, stubby column stalks and the neat mushroom-shaped magnetic phone chargers were highlighted as thoughtful ergonomic touches.

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However, the cabin's technological centerpiece, the digital skateboard dashboard, has become a significant point of contention. The on-screen graphics and menus are described as merely okay, but the lack of physical buttons creates usability issues. In one reported instance, the main touchscreen failed to boot up entirely, remaining stuck in a "please wait" mode for the duration of a journey. This software instability undermines the premium feel of the interior.

Practicality Issues in Rear Seating

The rear seating arrangement in the Audi Q7 G8 has faced severe criticism for both functional failures and space limitations. While Audi has managed to include three ISOFIX child seat anchors in the middle row-a boon for family buyers-the overall usability of the rear seats is compromised. The electric folding mechanism for the rear seats is prone to failure, with one test unit failing to operate correctly.

Compounding the mechanical issues is the absence of a mechanical override for the seats, leaving owners stranded if the electronics fail. Additionally, there is no designated storage space for the luggage blind when all seven seats are in use or when the seats are folded down. This oversight creates a cluttered and impractical environment for daily use, detracting from the vehicle's luxury positioning.

Third-Row Space and Rival Comparison

The third row of seats in the Audi Q7 G8 offers significantly less space than required for adult passengers, making it largely unsuitable for long journeys. This limitation stands in stark contrast to the Volvo XC90, a model that has been on the market since 2014 and continues to offer more usable rear space. The Audi's inability to provide comfortable seating for seven adults represents a significant regression in its core value proposition.

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Furthermore, the Audi Q7 G8 cannot combine seven seats with plug-in hybrid power. When the new plug-in hybrid Q7 arrives early next year, it will be strictly a five-seater. This decision forces buyers who require both seven seats and hybrid technology to look elsewhere, ceding market share to competitors like the Volvo XC90.

Performance and Fuel Efficiency

For now, the only available powerplant for the Audi Q7 G8 is a 3.0 V6 TDI diesel engine, offered in either 245hp or 299hp configurations. While the performance is described as decent and the engine provides a refined, smooth growl, the fuel efficiency is disappointing. Test drives yielded an average consumption of only 8.5 litres per 100km.

This fuel economy figure is particularly unimpressive when compared to the Volvo XC90 PHEV, which achieved similar numbers without requiring a charge. The lack of a fully electric seven-seater option from Audi further weakens its position in a market increasingly dominated by electric vehicles. The vehicle's wide profile of 2,010mm also contributes to handling difficulties in narrow city streets and multistorey car parks.