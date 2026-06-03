Audi's Lost Soul: A Hybrid System with a Cramped Cabin and Disappointing Styling

Audi's problem is that it has lost too much of its soul. The company's rebirth in the 1980s and expansion into premium territory in the 1990s came with a distinctive flavour. However, in the mid 2000s, Audi made two big mistakes that led to the loss of its unique identity.

Audi 's problem is that it has lost too much of its soul. The company's rebirth in the 1980s and expansion into premium territory in the 1990s came with a distinctive flavour.

Compared to its rivals, Audi seemed like the cerebral choice, thanks to delicately beautiful cars such as the original Audi 100 and the stunning 100 Avant estate. However, in the mid 2000s, Audi made two big mistakes. It embraced fleet sales to a staggering degree, pumping out thousands of low-spec A4 diesel saloons to a hungry company car market. This took a desirable brand and made it seem everyday.

Then, in 2010, Audi showed off the Quattro Coupe concept car, a modern-day homage to the classic rally weapon, but the board baulked and the cash was needed elsewhere. The Q3 went on to become Audi's bestseller, but it's not special enough. The Q3 Sportback uses the classic German car trick of making you pay slightly more for slightly less. The interior suffers too, with the





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