Australia Names Squad for Nations Championship Tests with Ireland, France, Italy

The Wallabies have announced their 36-man squad for the upcoming Nations Championship series, featuring three outhalves and including uncapped locks Lachlan Shaw and Miles Amatosero, while James Slipper returns despite prior retirement.

The Australia national rugby union team, known as the Wallabies , has announced its squad for the upcoming Nations Championship series of Test matches against Ireland , France , and Italy .

Among the notable inclusions is ACT Brumbies outhalf Declan Meredith, who has earned a call-up alongside Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson in the fly-half positions. Meredith's Brumbies teammate Tane Edmed was omitted from the squad, largely due to his limited game time during the recent Super Rugby season. Two other uncapped players have been selected: second-row forwards Lachlan Shaw and Miles Amatosero.

However, the in-form Queensland Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto did not make the cut, despite strong performances for his club. Veteran prop James Slipper, Australia's most-capped player, was surprisingly named even though he had announced his retirement from international rugby last year. Overseas-based centre Len Ikitau, along with props Taniela Tupou and Angus Bell, were also included in the 36-man roster.

Several players were listed as unavailable for selection, including rugby league convert Zac Lomas, outhalf Tom Lynagh, and former captain Will Skelton. Head coach Joe Schmidt, who will step down after this series and be succeeded by Les Kiss, explained that the selection process involved months of discussion and that many talented players missed out on this first international window.

The full squad list comprises backs: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Corey Toole, Tom Wright. Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Miles Amatosero, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lachlan Shaw, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

The team will first face Ireland before traveling to play France and Italy in what marks a significant transition period for Australian rugby, blending youth and experience under Schmidt's final campaign





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Wallabies Nations Championship Ireland France Italy Declan Meredith Lachlan Shaw Miles Amatosero James Slipper Joe Schmidt

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