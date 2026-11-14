Austria Secure Nations League Promotion With 1-0 Win Over Ireland

Sasa Kalajdzic's 79th-minute strike gives Austria promotion to the Nations League top tier. Republic of Ireland suffer away defeat in Linz despite strong second-half pressure.

Austria secured promotion to the top tier of the Nations League with a decisive 1-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland. The win came with a game to spare during their away match at the home ground of LASK- Linz in Linz. Sasa Kalajdzic came off the bench to score the decisive goal in the 79th minute. This result ensures Austria advances to the elite division of the competition ahead of schedule.

Kalajdzic Breaks Deadlock After Tactical Error

The winning goal arrived twelve minutes before the final whistle on a cold evening in Linz. It was a preventable moment for the Republic of Ireland after a failure to clear an Austria corner kick. The ball fell to Sasa Kalajdzic who bundled it past the outstretched arms of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. The Brentford shot-stopper had been exceptional throughout the match, making a string of saves to keep his team in the contest.

Also read Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins ready for Austria Nations League clash

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson expressed frustration regarding the officiating standards during the match. He specifically questioned whether an earlier elbow by an Austrian player should have resulted in a red card. Hallgrimsson stated he needed to review the footage before forming a final judgment on the incident. The referee allowed play to continue despite the apparent physical challenge.

Irish Manager Chose Bravery With Front Three

Heimir Hallgrimsson deployed a bold tactical approach before the kick-off in Dublin. He decided to start two centre forwards in Sam Dalby Parrott and Daryl Dike Idah. Ryan Mason Moylan completed the front three while Finn Azaz settled into a new role as a holding distributor in midfield. Hallgrimsson wanted to test the Austrian defense in the first half despite the tough away venue.

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The strategy relied on Moylan and Parrott operating in their favored positions. Idah was tasked with drilling down to win duels and connect the triangular attack. However, Austria utilized a swarming high press to deny Ireland space. This intensity prevented a repeat of Idah's assist for Parrott's wonder goal at the Aviva last month. The Irish attackers looked gassed by half-time as the score remained level at 0-0.

Austria Respond To Dublin Deficit With Defense

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick's side were determined to atone for their first-half performance in Dublin. They had previously reeled in a 2-0 deficit in their earlier match. Both teams opted to play the ball into feet which led to physical duels throughout the pitch. Alexander Schlager denied Parrott on two occasions during the first half. The Werder Bremen goalkeeper got his body behind Parrott's overhead kick in the 23rd minute. He also parried a left-footed shot from the Real Betis striker six minutes later.

Parrott's third major chance was denied by Sunderland defender Kevin Danso. Danso recovered from a mistimed pass to crowd out the Irish marksman. Nathan Collins and Dara O'Shea were solid in defense for the visitors. Liam Scales blocked a shot from Christoph Lang with a toe poke. Lang created several nuisance problems for the Irish back line. Kelleher displayed elite reflexes to save a downward shot created by Jayson Molumby slipping in the box. Schmid earned a yellow card for cutting through O'Shea before the break.

Second Half Struggles Lead To Promotion For Hosts

The intensity showed no sign of dipping early in the second half. An unmarked Michael Gregoritsch headed the ball onto the roof of Kelleher's net. Rangnick adjusted his tactics after observing the Irish approach in Dublin. The arrival of Sasa Kalajdzic on the hour mark began to stretch the visibly tiring visitors. Christoph Baumgartner drew another fine save from the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper. The Austria number ten missed the target with a second chance after ghosting behind O'Shea.

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Heimir Hallgrimsson's 3-4-3 formation was forced into a 5-4-1 defensive shape. Changes looked essential to salvage a respectable point away from home. Ireland created their best moment of the night just seconds before introducing Jake O'Brien, Harvey Vale, and Chiedozie Ogbene. Azaz trapped the ball and saw Parrott scurrying down the left. The pass was pinpoint but Parrott smashed the effort off Schlager's gloves. Idah skied the rebound which was a missed opportunity to go top of Group B3.

Late Goal Decides Promotion Race In Linz

Austria piled forward as the match near its conclusion. Schmid rolled a free-kick for Baumgartner to force Kelleher into more acrobatics. Everyone in European football knows that the Republic of Ireland loves to strike in transition. Konrad Laimer swallowed a yellow card to stop Ogbene from sprinting clear. The referee stopped a quick free kick which resulted in booking Laimer. The dam broke moments later when Sasa Kalajdzic beat James Abankwah. He scrambled the dirty ball over the goal line to secure the win for Austria.