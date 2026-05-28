Austrian Man Pleads Guilty in Foiled Plot Targeting Taylor Swift Concerts

A man has pleaded guilty to planning an attack on Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna, which led to their cancellation. He also faces related charges for separate plots in the Middle East.

Prosecutors say the man tried but failed to illegally buy weapons including a machine gun and hand grenade. He was arrested on August 7th, 2024, the day before the first of three planned concerts by the US pop star Taylor Swift in the Austria n capital Vienna.

All three dates were subsequently cancelled, causing disappointment among fans and Swift herself, who described the situation as devastating. The suspect, identified only as Beran A due to Austrian privacy regulations, pleaded guilty to charges related to the planned attack, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. During court proceedings, he covered his face with a ring binder to avoid being identified in photographs.

Prosecutors also alleged that he attempted but failed to acquire illegal weaponry, including a machine gun and hand grenade, and followed instructions in an online manual for constructing explosive devices. Additionally, he faced separate accusations of plotting with two school friends to carry out individual attacks earlier in 2024 in distinct Middle Eastern cities. Beran A and co-defendant Arda K admitted traveling to Dubai and Istanbul respectively with the intention to execute attacks but ultimately did not follow through.

However, they denied providing moral support to a third individual who was arrested in Mecca on suspicion of stabbing a security official at the Grand Mosque; that person remains in custody in Saudi Arabia. The case underscores concerns about radicalization and cross-border security cooperation





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Attack Plot Terrorism Austria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man in Critical Condition After Assault in Coolock Park; Gardaí Appeal for WitnessesA man in his 50s remains in critical condition after being assaulted in Belcamp Park, Coolock. Gardaí believe the attack was personal and are appealing for witnesses.

Read more »

Man pleads guilty to stabbing teen sisters with broken bottle after rejecting his advancesAttack by Shando Alfa (27) was ‘violent, vicious and unprovoked’, court told

Read more »

Irish man denies 18 charges of rape, gross indecency, and indecent assault on femaleA 63-year-old man is accused of 18 offences, including rape, gross indecency with or towards a child, and indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008. His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, is charged with aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband. She denies the charges and has been ruled unfit to stand trial. Instead, she will face a trial of the facts, which will run concurrently with her husband's trial.

Read more »

Man Arrested After Alleged Public Order Incident at Loughbeg BeachA man in his 30s was arrested and charged after allegedly wielding a knife at Loughbeg Beach in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork, causing panic among hundreds of beachgoers.

Read more »