A new novel features Grace protecting birds. The story highlights community action against corporate interests in a coastal Irish village.

Grace, the compelling protagonist from the debut novel Night Swimmers, takes center stage in the new book Snow Birds. This story explores an unlikely alliance between a curmudgeonly woman and a group of wild sea swimmers known as the Ducky Divers. The narrative unfolds in the quiet coastal village of Ballybrady, where these two distinct groups must unite to protect a local ecosystem.

The Core Details of the Narrative

Grace runs her own company in Ballybrady, a setting that provides a stark contrast to the sleek and glossy lifestyle of the Ducky Divers. These wild swimmers possess every accessory known to man and spend their beach time screeching, hugging, and posting selfies on social media platforms. The conflict arises when corporate interests threaten an endangered local bird colony. Grace realizes that she cannot win this campaign alone. With the support and encouragement of the close-knit rural community, she joins forces with the Duckies against those seeking to sell what is wild, beautiful, and precious for cold hard cash.

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Character Origins and Inspiration

Grace is a character who takes control of the narrative and refuses to let go until she considers the story finished. Wrestling the narrative from her in Night Swimmers took considerable effort. The author only managed to finish that story by promising to give her more page space in a subsequent novel. Grace embodies a deep Irish wildness in women. She represents an ancient power and autonomy that pushes back against centuries of repression and meekness. She understands that we live through connection with the natural world, not in cold parallel to it.

Writing During Global Pandemic Times

The inspiration for Grace stems from the author's experience of midlife during a global pandemic. This period was marked by a sense of urgency. The author needed to clarify her ideas about the kind of woman she would be once the hot and panicked flurry of the menopause settled. Grace serves as an aspirational figure, representing the ballsy and bolshie principled woman the author always wanted to be but never dared to become. Writing allowed the author to speak truth on the page and call out BS without any threat to her own sense of being an acceptably conformist Irish wife and mother.

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The Role of Sea Swimming in Life

Sea swimming plays a significant part in this novel and is also a vital part of the author's daily life. Living on the edge of the Irish Sea, the author has always felt the water to be medicine. She qualified as a scuba diver at age forty to spend more time in the rich green world of the underwater kingdom of Strangford Lough. Now at fifty-six, she swims every day of the year, including Christmas, provided it is safe. She notes that seawater is salt like our own blood, and since we are mostly made up of saltwater, it is no surprise that increasing numbers of people find solace and healing in the cold waters around our coastlines.

Collective Action and Future Projects

The plotline attracted the author because she is horrified at the growing disconnection and division between people in Ireland and across the world. She believes that right relationship is essential for happiness. This includes a sense of connection with ourselves, other humans, or the elements of the natural world. She wanted to imagine ordinary women finding real power to change things simply by coming together as a collective. By utilizing their wide and varied talents, they can successfully protect something precious and vulnerable. The author is currently working on a project about a woman in a small town who decides to die but keeps finding reasons to keep going.