Kevin Werbach shares his health recovery and critiques the Trump administration's economic and foreign policies following the midterm elections.

Kevin Werbach has emerged from a terrifying personal and political year with a renewed perspective on life and governance. The author, who recently revealed a private health battle, expressed deep gratitude for his recovery while delivering a sharp critique of the current political climate in the United States.

Werbach's reflection centers on a dual narrative of personal survival and political repudiation. He highlighted the contrast between the miraculous nature of his medical recovery and the widespread disappointment felt by many Americans regarding the performance of the Trump administration during his second term.

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Medical Miracle at Georgetown University

Kevin Werbach disclosed that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer that had returned after fifteen years of remission. The diagnosis occurred during a routine birthday visit in May, when a PET scan revealed that the disease had metastasized to his lungs. This unexpected turn of events threatened to cut short his ability to write and spend time with his family.

Following the diagnosis, Werbach was admitted to the immunotherapy program at Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. He credited the exceptional care provided by Dr. Michael Atkins and his specialized medical team for stabilizing his condition. The treatment results have been reported as very positive, leading Werbach to anticipate a full defeat of the disease.

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The medical journey required significant family support, with his three sons and two sisters assisting with monthly appointments. Although his wife Ellen could not always be physically present due to multiple sclerosis, her spiritual support remained a constant factor. Werbach also expressed profound thanks to the oncologists and healthcare workers at Sloan Kettering, who he described as the top pilots of the medical profession.

Trump Foreign Policy and Economic Impact

The political landscape shifted dramatically during the recent midterm elections, which produced a rare moment of voter demand for accountability. Werbach argued that the Republican sweep was significantly influenced by the decisions of President Donald Trump, particularly regarding foreign policy and economic stability. The administration's choice to bomb Iran initiated a chain of events that directly impacted consumer prices.

Werbach noted that the war effort raised gas prices and reintroduced the public to inflation, contradicting previous boasts that the conflict would end quickly. He described the decision to grant Iran a sixty-day negotiating period as a strategic blunder comparable to those of Neville Chamberlain. Iran had demonstrated over forty-seven years of theocratic rule that it utilized such pauses to delay rather than negotiate.

While the President claimed the United States economy was the envy of the world, everyday citizens faced financial strain. Werbach pointed out that credit cards were maxed out and families relied more heavily on value meals at McDonald's as a cost-saving measure. This economic reality stood in stark contrast to the wealth accumulated by the Trump family and their associates.

Disconnect with Working-Class Voters

A key moment highlighting the administration's disconnect from working-class voters was the proposed transformation of Hains Point. This location in Washington, D.C., serves as home to several public golf courses that hosted one hundred twenty-four thousand rounds of golf last year. It also features picnic areas and a four-mile loop utilized by thousands of joggers and bikers.

The administration invited a top luxury golf course designer to create a world-class destination at Hains Point. This plan would eliminate the opportunity for inexpensive rounds of golf and deprive runners and cyclists of their daily exercise routine. Werbach noted that such changes ignored the recreational needs of the public in favor of exclusive access.

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The year began with Trump holding all the cards, featuring a strong economy and stable gas prices. However, the lack of empathy from the White House was evident as bills remained difficult to pay for many Americans. Meanwhile, the President, his family, and associates continued to profit from Trump watches, Bibles, and meme coins.

Democratic Strategy and Future Outlook

The midterm elections sent a strong message that the status quo was unacceptable to voters. Democrats celebrated their success but recognized the need to avoid policies that the public might reject, such as tax increases or massive social spending programs. Werbach warned against the temptation to pursue impeachment or endless investigations to settle political scores.

The core message from voters was that a median income should be sufficient to produce a middle-class life. This expectation was once considered a basic right for citizens. The election results indicated that the government would be held accountable for failing to meet this standard of living.

Werbach emphasized the importance of returning to constitutional tenets designed to guarantee compromise. The founders had expressed concern regarding one-party domination, and the survival of the republic depends on restoring these principles. He concluded that political movements may come and go, but family remains the permanent foundation of life.

On a personal note, Werbach achieved his primary goal of meeting his new granddaughter, Mary Ellen. Her arrival provided a moment of clarity that made political arguments seem trivial in the grand scheme of things. The year concluded with a sense of relief and gratitude for the health of his family and the support of his medical teams.