Aviva Ireland Sees 24% Increase in Insurance Claims Payouts in 2025 Due to Storms, Motor Damage, and Litigation

Aviva Ireland reported a €340 million payout in general insurance claims for 2025, a 24% increase driven by severe weather events like Storm Éowyn, rising motor repair costs, and ongoing litigation. The report highlights the impact of these factors on the insurance industry and the company's efforts to address them, including investments in fraud detection and customer support.

In 2025, Aviva Ireland faced a significant financial impact, paying out €340 million in general insurance claims, marking a 24 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This surge in payouts reflects a confluence of factors, with severe weather events being a primary driver.

Specifically, Storm Éowyn, which caused widespread damage to homes and businesses across the state, and settlements related to Storm Darragh from December 2024, significantly elevated property-related claims, leading to a 65 per cent increase in this category. The insurer highlighted that the severity of these storms and their subsequent impact on property underscored the challenging environment for insurers. Beyond weather-related claims, the report also detailed increases in motor damage payments, which rose by 23 per cent in 2025. This increase, combined with a 13 per cent rise in 2024, resulted in a substantial 39 per cent increase in repair and write-off costs compared to 2023. This escalation is attributed to a combination of factors, including rising costs for vehicle parts, repair labor, paint, and on-board technology. Furthermore, the complexities associated with electric vehicle (EV) repairs, a shortage of skilled repairers, and increased collision volumes have exacerbated these cost pressures, with elevated claims volumes persisting into 2026. The report emphasizes the interconnectedness of various factors influencing claim payouts, highlighting the broad implications of both external events and internal market dynamics. Beyond property and motor claims, the report from Aviva also addressed the ongoing issue of litigation and insurance fraud. The report noted that litigation levels remained high, with only 50 per cent of Injuries Resolution Board (IRB) assessments being accepted in 2025. This indicates a significant number of claimants pursued their cases through the courts, resulting in longer settlement times and higher legal costs. The report also emphasized that savings generated under the Personal Injuries Guidelines are being eroded by rising legal fees, as demonstrated by data from the National Claims Information Database (NCID). In addition, Aviva Ireland acknowledged the continued impact of insurance fraud, which adds unnecessary costs for honest policyholders. The company stated that it is investing in specialist expertise, enhanced fraud detection technology, and closer collaboration with law enforcement to combat fraudulent activities. The insurer submitted 100 criminal disclosures to An Garda Síochána in 2025. However, limitations on data sharing were identified as a major obstacle to effectively identifying patterns, detecting repeat offenders, and accurately assessing the scale of fraud. Lisa Dennehy, Chief Claims Officer at Aviva Insurance Ireland, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting customers and delivering fair and timely claim resolutions. She also highlighted the company's support network of motor repairers and property loss adjusters. The challenges faced by Aviva Ireland in 2025 underscore the complex landscape of the insurance industry. The increase in claim payouts across multiple categories, driven by severe weather events, rising costs, and litigation, highlights the need for proactive risk management and adaptation. The report indicates a need for continued investment in technology and expertise to combat fraud, improve claims handling efficiency, and mitigate the impact of external factors. Addressing the limitations in data sharing and collaborating with law enforcement agencies are crucial to effectively combat fraudulent activities and protect honest policyholders. The interconnectedness of weather patterns, economic conditions, and legal frameworks necessitates a comprehensive approach to managing risks and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the insurance industry. The emphasis on customer support, fair claim resolutions, and investment in fraud detection technology suggests the insurer's focus on maintaining customer trust and adapting to the evolving challenges of the insurance market. The report showcases Aviva's commitment to supporting its customers when unexpected events occur while also working to mitigate the risks that impact the overall financial performance of the business. The report's disclosures also serve as a reminder of the need for collaborative efforts among insurers, policymakers, and law enforcement agencies to foster a more resilient and transparent insurance ecosystem





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