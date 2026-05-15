Avoided Photos, Snapped Videos: Musk and Lei Jun Engage in Personal Drama at High-Stakes Summit

The awkward encounter between Musk and Lei, a prominent Chinese businessman, escalated into a personal drama on Chinese social media, with footage of a brief interaction between the two tech idols going viral. The interaction took place at a high-stakes summit and involved a fast-developing Chinese electric vehicle industry.

A few seconds of awkwardness between Musk and Lei Jun , a prominent Chinese entrepreneur, spread like wildfire on China 's social media at a high-stakes summit .

On Chinese social media, a brief, stilted interaction between Musk and Lei, one of China’s most prominent entrepreneurs, went viral as commentators spun a few seconds of footage into a personal drama between two business rivals. Musk was in Beijing with a delegation of business leaders who had accompanied Trump on Air Force One.

On Thursday, he joined US officials and Chinese leaders at a banquet at the Great Hall of the People, where he sat alone as a parade of executives took turns dropping into an empty seat beside him to pose for photos. The clip, only a few seconds long, went viral almost immediately. Despite efforts to control the media, Musk even reposted it on X, the social media platform he owns, which is banned in China.

Some viewers chastised Lei for pestering Musk, while others claimed he had ‘lost face’ by looking obsequious





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Musk Lei Jun China Social Media China's Largest Electronics Companies Electric Vehicle Industry High-Stakes Summit

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