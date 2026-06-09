Babs Mullen Becomes Garda in Carrigstown Amid Viewer Debate Over Community Patrol

Babs Mullen has officially become an active Garda in Carrigstown, sparking discussion among fans about the plausibility of her patrolling her own community. The storyline follows her first day on the job, her interactions with colleagues like Garda Knowles and Carol, and her dedication to solving a fly-tipping case. Viewers have taken to social media to debate whether serving in one's hometown violates Garda regulations, while others point out that probationary training can sometimes be done locally. The narrative also highlights Victor's pride and conflict as his wife embarks on this career step.

Babs Mullen has officially become an active Garda in Carrigstown this week, but the fact she is on patrol in her own community has left some fans scratching their heads.

While it was a difficult road for Babs, on Sunday night's episode Victor was a very proud husband as she set off on her first day as a guard. After a terse exchange with Carol, Garda Knowles warned Babs that people might see her differently as a guard. JJ advised Carol to report to Babs when someone continued to dump their rubbish behind The Station. She then found solid evidence in Carol's fly-tipping case and convinced Knowles to pursue it.

Some viewers were quick to notice this and point it out on social media.

"Completely against Garda regulations .. I wonder if this has anything to do with Paul in prison," another said. While a fourth complained: "Yeah I didn't think you could be a guard in an area you were from. Crazy storyline.

" "Babs began phase 1 of her training in Sept 2025. She is now in stage 2 of her training, the probationary phase. You can potentially do your stage 2 training in or close to where you live. Hope that helps," another pointed out.

While a fourth fan commented: "They couldn't have her over in Galway. It's only a soap.

" On Tuesday night's Fair City, Carol's cynicism about the lead fails to dampen Babs' enthusiasm as she throws herself into the investigation. Victor is conflicted with Babs now on patrol as a guard





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Fair City Babs Mullen Garda Carrigstown Soap Opera

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