Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance: Applications Open for Up to €285 Support

Parents are urged to apply for the Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, a one-off payment offering up to €285 to help with the cost of school essentials. Applications are open until September 30th. The scheme now includes foster care families.

Parents across Ireland are encouraged to apply for the Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, a one-off social welfare payment designed to alleviate the financial burden of preparing children for the upcoming school year. This crucial financial assistance could provide families with up to €285, significantly easing the costs associated with essential school supplies.

The scheme, which opened for applications on June 9th and remains open until September 30th, aims to support over 114,000 families, representing a substantial investment of over €54 million allocated for the 2025 edition. The recent expansion of the program to include foster care families for the first time highlights the government's commitment to inclusivity and recognizing the unique financial challenges faced by foster carers. The automated payment system simplifies the process for many eligible recipients, ensuring timely delivery of funds. However, families are strongly advised to verify their eligibility and submit an application before the closing deadline, especially if they have not yet received the payment notification. Families can apply online at www.MyWelfare.ie. The Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance provides essential financial support to families navigating the costs of school necessities. The amount of the allowance varies depending on the age of the child, with €160 available for children aged 4 to 11 years old and €285 for those aged 12 years and over who are attending second-level education. Students between 18 and 22 years old are also eligible, provided they are returning to full-time second-level education in a recognized school or college in the autumn of 2025. The Department of Social Protection is responsible for the administration of the scheme. Minister of State Seán Canney emphasized the importance of this support for families at a time when costs can be high.





