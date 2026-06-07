Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance: Applications Now Open

The Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance scheme has been expanded to include children aged 2 and 3, with an estimated 37,000 more children eligible for the payment this year. The Department of Social Protection will automatically pay over 109,000 families, covering almost 202,000 children, during the week commencing July 13.

The expansion of the Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance scheme means that an estimated 37,000 more children will qualify for the payment this year. The Department of Social Protection said more than 109,000 families will receive the allowance automatically in July, covering almost 202,000 children.

Applications for the 2026 scheme have now opened. The Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance offers a one-off payment to qualifying families to assist with the expense of school uniforms and footwear. The programme has been expanded this year to encompass children aged 2 and 3 for the first time. Due to this expansion, roughly 37,000 additional children are anticipated to be eligible for the allowance this year.

The payment rate for 2026 stands at €160 for children aged 2-11 and €285 for children aged 12 years and above attending second-level education. Most payments will be issued automatically without requiring an application form. The Department of Social Protection is currently processing these payments, with customers receiving confirmation regarding their automatic entitlement via their MyWelfare account or through the post. This will see more than €42 million distributed to these families during the week starting July 13.

Families who don't receive notification from the Department regarding an automated payment should submit an application online at www. MyWelfare.ie, even if they obtained a payment last year. Online applications are available from today, Wednesday, June 3. The Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance delivers a one-off payment to qualifying families to assist with meeting the expense of school attire and footwear.

You have a child between 2 and 17 or between 18 and 22 in secondary education, and you are getting a qualifying payment from this Department or an approved training course or employment scheme. In 2025, more than 144,000 families received support from the Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA) scheme in relation to over 256,000 children at an expenditure of €55.4m.

The payment rates for the 2026 BSCFA scheme stand at €160 for children aged 2-11 years on or before September 30, 2026, and €285 for children aged 12-22 years on or before September 30, 2026. The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA) is a payment to help families with the cost of school uniforms and shoes.

Students aged between 18 and 22 years must be returning to full-time second-level education in a recognised school or college in the autumn of 2026 to maintain an entitlement to payment. Applications for the 2026 scheme launched on Wednesday (June 3), and will conclude on September 30, 2026. Minister Calleary said that the costs for going back to school or preschool can place real pressure on families





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Back-To-School Clothing And Footwear Allowance Department Of Social Protection Social Welfare School Expenses Family Support

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