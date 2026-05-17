Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance and Carer's Support Grant

Discusses the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance and the Carer's Support Grant, including eligibility, income limits, and payment dates.

NEWS TEXT: In the midst of the ongoingBack to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA) is a payment to help families with the cost of school uniforms and shoes.

As of June 2025, if you are getting the Foster Care Allowance, you can apply for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance for each foster child. The Department of Social Protection (DSP) pays the Carer's Support Grant to carers once a year, previously known as the Respite Care Grant





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Back To School Clothing And Footwear Allowance Child Support Payment Carer's Support Grant Foster Care Allowance Respite Care Grant

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