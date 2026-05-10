Bafta TV Awards, Irish Faces, Hairstyle Changes, and More

A roundup of the latest news and events, including the Bafta TV Awards, familiar Irish faces on the red carpet, hair-raising changes, and more.

The Bafta TV Awards took place this evening, with some familiar Irish faces taking to the red carpet, including Vogue Williams, who debuted a brand new hairstyle.

Other notable attendees included Laura, Cork-born Donal Finn, Influencer Chloe Koyce, Troy Parrott's family, Jason McAleenan, and the Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set from Marks and Spencer. The football legend Jason McAleenan has buried the hatchet with Roy Keane after a years-long feud. Fans looking for their next fix of drama in Carrigstown will have to wait until Sunday evening as the usual Friday episode won't air on RTÉ One due to schedule changes.

Revolut Bank UAB, the provider of accounts from which end users sent money to box resellers, must provide details of 304 subscribers as well as details of 10 resellers. The global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his family's history with hip and knee replacements. Volkswagen has issued a recall of almost 100,000 electric vehicles from across Europe due to issues with modules in the high-voltage battery - there is a risk of fire





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bafta TV Awards Irish Faces Hairstyle Changes Cristiano Ronaldo Hip And Knee Replacements Volkswagen Recall Revolut Bank UAB Fuel Allowance World Cup Cork-Born Donal Finn Troy Parrott's Family Jason Mcaleenan Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set From Marks And Influencer Chloe Koyce Roy Keane Carrigstown Schedule Changes Electric Vehicles High-Voltage Battery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Irish Times view on the Galway West byelection: a close contest aheadTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Two Irish passengers on cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak 'safe and well'The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland has confirmed that two Irish passengers who had participated in a birdwatching expedition in Argentina, which led to an outbreak of hantavirus, are safe and well. The boat, MV Hondius, left Cape Verde on Wednesday and is expected to arrive at a port in Tenerife on Sunday. There has been a total of three deaths linked to the hantavirus outbreak on the ship.

Read more »

Irish Champion Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle Scores Fourth Winner In As Many Races Since ReturnIrish jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, who only returned to the saddle last Sunday after recovering from a back injury that ruled him out of action for over a month, partnered with Joseph O'Brien for a big win with A Piece Of Heaven (7/1) in the Ladbrokes Chester Cup.

Read more »

Government looks at reforming Irish social welfare system with new targeted paymentsThe Irish government is exploring the possibility of introducing brand new, targeted payments in the country's social welfare system. The proposed reforms aim to address child poverty and support low-income households through standalone weekly payments for low-income families with children and to eliminate discouraging 'cliff-edges' in payments for individuals and families in the workforce.

Read more »