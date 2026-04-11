Bake a Perfect Coffee Cake: A Step-by-Step Guide

Follow this easy-to-follow recipe to create a moist and flavorful coffee cake, complete with a delicious coffee icing and a crunchy walnut topping. From preheating the oven to the final slice, this guide provides clear instructions for a perfect bake every time.

To bake this delicious coffee cake , begin by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (or Gas Mark 4) and preparing a 12cm x 24cm loaf tin by lining it with parchment paper. This ensures the cake doesn't stick and is easy to remove once baked. In a mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and sugar using a hand mixer. Continue mixing until the mixture becomes pale and creamy, indicating that air is being incorporated and the sugar is dissolving, creating a light and airy texture.

Next, add the coffee and mix until thoroughly combined, ensuring the coffee flavor is evenly distributed throughout the batter. Now, it's time to add the eggs. Add them one at a time, whisking continuously with the hand mixer after each addition. This process helps emulsify the batter, preventing it from curdling and creating a smooth, homogenous mixture. Once all the eggs are incorporated, gently fold in the flour using a spatula. Be careful not to overmix at this stage; overmixing can develop the gluten in the flour, resulting in a tough cake. Instead, fold until the flour is just combined, leaving a few streaks of flour is acceptable. This ensures a tender crumb. Spoon the cake batter into the prepared loaf tin, filling it to about ¾ full. This allows the cake to rise without overflowing. Gently tap the tin on the countertop to settle the batter and release any trapped air bubbles, which can create large holes in the finished cake. Place the loaf tin in the preheated oven and bake for approximately 35 to 40 minutes. The exact baking time may vary depending on your oven, so it's essential to check for doneness. Insert a skewer or toothpick into the center of the cake; if it comes out clean, the cake is baked. Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the tin for about five minutes. This allows the cake to firm up slightly. After five minutes, carefully lift the cake out of the tin and place it on a wire rack to cool completely to room temperature. This ensures even cooling and prevents the cake from becoming soggy. While the cake is cooling, prepare the coffee icing topping. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, icing sugar, and coffee. Whisk these ingredients together by hand until they are thoroughly combined and smooth. This step can also be performed with a hand mixer, but be careful not to overmix, as this can make the icing too runny. Once the cake has cooled completely, spoon the coffee icing onto the top of the cake. Use an offset spatula to spread the icing evenly across the surface, creating a smooth and attractive finish. For the final touch, sprinkle the chopped walnuts and coffee beans over the icing. This adds a delightful textural contrast and enhances the coffee flavor. Once the icing has set, slice the cake and serve. This coffee cake is perfect for an afternoon treat or a special occasion





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