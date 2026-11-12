Ballinamona Co Wexford Sea-View Home Listed for €1.5 Million

A five-bedroom home at Ballinamona in Co Wexford, with curved sea-facing windows and a 17-acre site, is on the market guiding €1.5 million.

A coastal home at Ballinamona in Co Wexford, just outside Kilmuckridge, is on the market guiding €1.5 million through the joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella. The property sits on a 17-acre site and offers 615sq m (6,620sq ft) of living space, with curved floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the sea.

The owner says that on some days, sitting in front of those windows feels as though she is on a boat. The elevated position of the house, combined with the expansive glazing in the reception rooms, creates an illusion of being closer to the sea than it actually is. The owner describes the house as 'a little piece of heaven'.

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How the Ballinamona House Layout Makes the Most of the Sea View

The house is divided into two distinct wings, and the layout is built around the coastline. To the right of the entrance hall, the bedrooms are arranged in a long, straight line. The living accommodation extends to the left, where curved walls and windows draw the eye toward the sea.

The main reception room has full-length windows framing the coastline and a marble fireplace with a wood-burning stove for cosy evenings. Beside it, a smaller living room opens into a large kitchen that underwent a full makeover in 2023. The kitchen features quartz worktops, bespoke coral-blue units, a central island, a separate breakfast bar and a dining area in front of a curved window.

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The house also includes a more formal dining room, a utility room, a boot room, a walk-in pantry and a storage room. There are five bedrooms in total, all with en suite bathrooms, and the principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe. The lower ground floor is set out as an entertainment space with a games room and a home gym, with sliding doors to the front of the property and an external staircase to the gardens.

Outdoor Spaces, Energy Features and Local Sea Swimming Access

The outdoor areas are designed for different occasions and times of the day, ranging from a sunken seating pit at the rear to a glass-fronted deck at the front. The site also includes a substantial building at the back of the house, which the owner jokingly calls her 'husband's shed'. Built in 2019, it is used as a garage and workshop but could be adapted for other functions.

The house was built in 2005 and is rated A. Its features include air conditioning in the living spaces, a heat recovery ventilation system, 18 photovoltaic panels and additional solar panels. Fibre broadband is installed, and a dedicated home office sits just off the entrance hall.

The owner took up sea swimming a few years ago and valued being able to walk down to the beach for her daily dip. Local residents put forward a proposal for a shelter for the swimmers, and the council delivered it in the March following the proposal, to the delight of the community. After 21 years at Ballinamona, the owners have decided to move on.