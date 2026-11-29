Ballygunner claimed their seventh Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship, defeating Thurles Sarsfields 1-19 to 0-15 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Kevin Mahony scored the only goal as Ballygunner advanced to the All-Ireland semi-final against Loughrea.

Ballygunner secured their seventh Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship title with a 1-19 to 0-15 victory over Thurles Sarsfields at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

Ballygunner Secure Seventh Munster Title

The match was played on a wintry afternoon before 3,632 spectators. Kevin Mahony scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute, finishing from close range after a well-worked move involving Dessie Hutchinson, Patrick Fitzgerald and Pauric Mahony. The goal gave Ballygunner a 1-12 to 0-11 lead and put them four points ahead. Ballygunner, the All-Ireland champions, now face Loughrea in the All-Ireland semi-final in two weeks.

Also read Thurles Sarsfields Manager Pádraic Maher Leads Club to Munster Success

This is their seventh Munster club title, extending their record at the top of the roll of honour. Thurles started strongly, scoring two points inside the first 40 seconds through Darragh Stakelum and Eoin Purcell. They led 0-6 to 0-2 after 10 minutes and were still four points ahead 10 minutes later. Ballygunner responded with a five-point surge in four minutes, including two from Dessie Hutchinson, to take the lead for the first time.

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The first half ended level at 0-9 apiece after an Aidan McCormack free. Ronan Maher came on at centre forward at the start of the second half but struggled to make an impact. Ballygunner's Philip Mahony effectively neutralised Thurles' supply lines in the midfield, and Harry Ruddle and Patrick Fitzgerald edged Ballygunner ahead. After Mahony's goal, Aidan Stakelum replied for Thurles, prompting the introduction of Pádraic Maher.

Ballygunner's defence held firm, with Stephen O'Keeffe making a terrific block from a Ronan Maher shot nine minutes from the end. Mark Hartley came off the bench to help push the gap to six points. Thurles reduced the deficit with two Aidan McCormack frees to bring it to a one-score game with four minutes of stoppage time remaining. Ballygunner controlled the final minutes, scoring four unanswered points in second-half stoppage time through Fitzgerald, Hutchinson and Pauric Mahony.

Ballygunner Players Address Hunger Concerns

Thurles could only muster six points in the second half against the breeze. Pauric Mahony said: This year is a little bit extra special because a lot of people are saying where are the team at in terms of hunger. Age is obviously creeping up if you looked at the age profile of the team now. We are no spring chickens.

He added: Sometimes you can be caught on the hop when a team comes at you so hard and aggressive in the tackle and that is what they did early. I suppose we just stuck to our plan. We made a few positional tweaks after about 10 or 15 minutes and then we got a grip on the game before half time.

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I suppose there was a strong breeze there as well and we took a lot of shots from the wrong zone there in the first half which put us under a bit of pressure. I think our stats were like 50% at half time so we have a lot to work on there as well. Thurles manager Padraic Maher said: They are just so good at closing down the house, blocking up the gaps behind.

Detailed Scorers and Team Lineups Listed

Scorers for Ballygunner: Kevin Mahony 1-3, Pauric Mahony 0-6 (0-5 frees), Patrick Fitzgerald 0-4, Dessie Hutchinson 0-3, Harry Ruddle 0-1, Conor Sheahan 0-1, Mark Hartley 0-1. Scorers for Thurles Sarsfields: Aidan McCormack 0-8 (frees), Eoin Purcell 0-2, Euan Murray 0-2, Aidan Stakelum 0-1, Darragh Stakelum 0-1, Ronan Maher 0-1. Ballygunner: S O'Keeffe; A O'Neill, I Kenny, T Foley; H Ruddle, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; P Hogan, Pauric Mahony, M Mahony; P Fitzgerald, K Mahony, D Hutchinson.

Stephen O'Keeffe, Philip Mahony and Pauric Mahony were all playing in their 12th Munster final, five of which they had lost. Ballygunner have only conceded three goals all year in the championship.