Ballyhale Shamrocks defeated Kilmacud Crokes 1-18 to 0-13 in the Leinster Club SHC semi-final at Nowlan Park, with TJ Reid scoring 0-8 and Adrian Mullen netting a 10th-minute goal. They face Shelmaliers in the final at Croke Park on Saturday, December 5th.

Ballyhale Shamrocks defeated Kilmacud Crokes by 1-18 to 0-13 in the Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Nowlan Park. The Kilkenny champions now face Wexford's Shelmaliers in the provincial final at Croke Park on Saturday, December 5th.

TJ Reid Top Scores As Mullen Net Decisive Goal

It will be the club's 16th Leinster final appearance. TJ Reid top scored with 0-8, including six frees. Adrian Mullen struck the decisive goal in the 10th minute, drilling a hard low shot to the roof of the net after a delivery from his younger brother Jake Mullen. Eoin Cody added 0-3, while Robert Reid, Ronan Corcoran and substitute Mark Barron also contributed scores.

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Shamrocks manager Mark Aylward said the squad has been driven all season to atone for last year's one-point loss to St Martin's in the Leinster final. That was their only defeat in their last 18 Leinster club SHC outings. He said: Fair play to the lads because we have injuries and the panel is being tested.

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Evan Shefflin is gone, Eoin Kenneally is not back yet, Brian Butler went off injured today, so our panel is being tested but the want is there and that's the main thing. Kilmacud Crokes opened the scoring inside 10 seconds when Brendan Kenny finished a move after the throw-in. Brian Hayes, one of nine Crokes starters who played competitively for Dublin in 2026, made it 0-3 to 0-2 with a similar intricate move.

Shamrocks Hold Firm Against Second Half Crokes Rally

But Mullen's goal put Shamrocks ahead and they stayed in front thereafter, leading 1-8 to 0-4 approaching half-time. Crokes fought back either side of the restart and cut the four-point half-time margin of 1-8 to 0-7 down to just two with 10 minutes remaining. Shamrocks then outscored them by 0-8 to 0-2 down the stretch, with Reid, Eoin Cody and Mullen all contributing important late scores.

Crokes drove 10 wides, eight in the first half, and conceded just seven points from open play. Goalkeeper Dean Mason made a number of excellent saves to deny Crokes a three-pointer. Ronan Hayes scored 0-6 for Crokes, including five frees and one 65. Darragh Purcell added 0-2, while Marc Grogan, Brian Hayes, Fergal Donohoe, Aaron Considine and Brendan Kenny each scored 0-1.

Ballyhale Prepare For Shelmaliers Provincial Final Showdown

The defeat was a repeat of the 2022 final between the sides. The result marked a sound defensive effort from Shamrocks, who now prepare for a provincial decider against Shelmaliers. The Wexford side will need to elevate their performance to challenge the comprehensive display Ballyhale produced at Nowlan Park. For Kilmacud Crokes, the season ends after a respectable campaign that highlighted the competitive depth of Dublin hurling.

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Ballyhale Shamrocks: D Mason; B Butler, J Holden, K Corcoran; K Ryan, D Corcoran, R Reid (0-2); R Corcoran (0-2), A Mullen (1-1); B Cody, L Barron, E Cody (0-3); N Shortall (0-1), TJ Reid (0-8, 6f), J Mullen. Subs: C Mullen for Butler (30 mins); C Coogan for J Mullen (52); D Aylward for B Cody (56); M Barron (0-1) for Shortall (59).

Kilmacud Crokes: E Gibbons; P Linehan, C Ó Riain, B Lynch; D Lucey, M Grogan (0-1), C Ó Cathasaigh; B Hayes (0-1), C Conway; F Whitely, R Hayes (0-6, 5f, 1 65), F Donohoe (0-1); D Purcell (0-2), A Considine (0-1), B Kenny (0-1).