Ballymun Teen Dies in Howth Beach Swimming Accident, Community Mourns

Secondary‑school student Abbie Carmody‑Pepper was found dead after a search operation at Howth beach. Parents, relatives and local councillors express grief; funeral details released.

A secondary‑school student from the Ballymun area died in a tragic accident while swimming at Howth beach on May 24, 2026. The young woman, identified as Abbie Carmody‑Pepper , was reported missing after friends noticed she had not returned to shore during a busy weekend when temperatures rose to nearly 25 °C. Emergency services launched an extensive search operation that included coast guard units, local volunteers and police divers.

Despite their efforts, Abbie was found deceased in the water, prompting an outpouring of grief across the community. Abbie’s parents, Mandy and Wayne Pepper, released a statement expressing their profound heartbreak. They described their daughter as a beloved member of the family, friends, and neighbourhood, noting that she will be “sadly missed” by all who knew her. Their cousin, Ballymun councillor Gavin Pepper, who is also Wayne’s relative, visited the family and thanked the public for the overwhelming support.

He said he was “shocked and saddened” by the loss and emphasized the added pain of learning that the tragedy struck a member of his own extended family. Another local representative, councillor Cathal Haughey, highlighted how the beach had been crowded over the weekend, underlining the unpredictable dangers that can arise even on a warm, sunny day. He reminded residents that the joy of swimming must always be balanced with vigilance, especially in open water. Funeral arrangements have been announced.

Abbie will lie in repose at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, located in the Ballymun Civic Centre, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. A service will be held at the Church of the Holy Spirit on Sillogue Road at 10 a.m. on Friday, followed by interment at Dardistown Cemetery.

The family has asked for privacy as they grieve their daughter’s untimely death, while also extending gratitude for the love and compassion shown by neighbours, friends, and the wider public during this difficult time





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Abbie Carmody‑Pepper Howth Beach Ballymun Community Accident Swimming Funeral Services

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