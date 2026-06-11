Bam Ireland's Surge in Revenues and Dividend

Bam Ireland, one of the biggest construction firms in the state, recorded revenues of more than €500m in 2025, the lead contractor on the new National Children’s Hospital, paid a €53 million dividend to its Dutch parent firm following a surge in revenues last year. Notable projects the firm has worked on in Ireland include One Molesworth Street, an office block in Dublin 2, Ceannt Station in Galway, and the redevelopment of Bolands Quay, now used by Google for its Irish head office.

Bam Ireland , one of the biggest construction firm s in the state, recorded revenues of more than €500m in 2025, the lead contractor on the new National Children’s Hospital, paid a €53 million dividend to its Dutch parent firm following a surge in revenues last year.

Notable projects the firm has worked on in Ireland include One Molesworth Street, an office block in Dublin 2, Ceannt Station in Galway, and the redevelopment of Bolands Quay, now used by Google for its Irish head office. The facility, which was initially due for completion in 2020, has faced significant delays and the cost of the project has risen from the first estimated price of €650 million to more than €2 billion.

A note in the directors’ report said the company has been focused on ‘final system commissioning and snagging’ with a view to completion of the project. The Irish subsidiary booked net assets of €81.2 million, down from €120.4 million, while cash at bank also declined from €96.9 million to €89.3 million in the period. Directors for Bam Ireland said the company’s financial position has left it well-placed to ‘take advantage of new opportunities’ both in Ireland and abroad.

They welcomed the publication of the National Development Plan and work of the state’s Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce, but warned the domestic construction sector ‘continues to operate within a constrained environment’ due to lengthy procurement processes, capacity pressures within the supply chain, and ongoing challenges in the allocation of risk





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Bam Ireland Construction Firm National Children’S Hospital Lead Contractor Irish Subsidiary Net Assets Cash At Bank National Development Plan Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce Domestic Construction Sector Constrained Environment

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