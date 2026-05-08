Ban on Alcohol in Airport Bars? Ryanair's Solution

O'Leary's call to ban pre-flight alcohol sales in airport bars is deemed ineffective as the problem extends beyond beverage consumption. Ryanair announces a judgment of more than € 15,000 against a passenger for causing a flight diversion and decides to pay € 10,000 each to two passengers convicted in Toulouse for disrupting two Ryanair flights. The author argues that the current approach is ineffective, and suggesting more prosecutions could help deal with the issue.

A more effective deterrent is to hold disruptive passengers responsible for their actions. Although Ryanair aims to ban the sale of alcohol in airport bars in the early morning, the problem goes beyond that.

Controversial Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary cites one flight diverted per day on average due to unruly passengers. Official figures show a rise in 'events' involving difficult or unruly passengers. Alcohol consumption does not solely contribute to the issue. Ryanair and other airlines face difficulty imposing full responsibility on passengers.

Ryanair announces a judgment against € 15,000 for a passenger and two passengers convicted in Toulouse pay € 10,000 each. Alternatives to a ban on alcohol are more beneficial. One route is to prosecute passengers and impose costs on them for causing flight divergences





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Ryanair Michael O'leary Alcohol Ban Flight Diversions Prosecutions

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